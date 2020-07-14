SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jamari Buddin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jamari Buddin
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Position:  Linebacker
School: Belleville (Mich.) Belleville
Schools of Interest: Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and Minnesota.
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Slender, with a base of early muscle. Average shoulder and chest width. Relatively high waist. Long, sinewy lower half. Size potential not unlimited, but functional nonetheless. 

Athleticism: Good speed and acceleration. Flexible. Plays more powerfully than weight suggests. Impressive balance through contact, even on the move. Quick feet. Wastes little motion in footwork, getting out of cuts with ease. 

Instincts: Likes contact. Makes tackles despite being engaged with blockers. Decisive attacking downhill from the second level. Keeps head up while navigating traffic and scraping. Comfortable as a zone defender in the defensive backfield, even after dropping from LOS. Takes responsible angles to football in pursuit. 

Polish: Nascent package of pass-rush moves, including push-pull and rip. Shows patience as a read-option defender. Has feet and awareness to be effective in coverage, but needs more experience. 

Bottom Line: Budden is a plus athlete at linebacker, capable of playing inside or outside. Possesses natural pass-rush ability, but comfort taking on blocks and scraping to ball suggest the greatest value comes at MIKE. Projects as multi-year impact starter, with pro potential depending on size development.

