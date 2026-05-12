Oklahoma and Missouri Meet Again For Regular Season Finale in 2026

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We round out the series with the Missouri Tigers.

From the Big 8, to the Big 12 and now the SEC.

Oklahoma and Missouri will meet as members of the SEC for the third time to put a cap on the regular season. So far, the two games have been competetive and reignited a regional rivalry between the two fan bases.

If the Sooners are to return to the College Football Playoff, the Tigers will be standing in their way.

With spring behind us, how did Missouri's March and April months treat them?

The Injury Front

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This news goes well beyond football.

Star Tiger running back Ahmad Hardy was shot early Monday morning following a concert in Laurel, Mississippi. He has since undergone successful surgery and remains in stable condition.

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ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that "There’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again," but emphasized that there's no time table for his return as of this point.

Hardy was the focal point of the Tiger offense last year, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns — which earned him a Doak Walker Award Finalist and a consensus All-American nod.

In addition to the loss of Hardy for the time being, expected starter at right tackle Josh Atkins, who transferred from Arizona State, and reserve defensive lineman Elias Williams sustained lower leg injuries during spring.

Eli Drinkwitz said they're expected during the season.

Tiger Strength

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Hardy's status understandibly up in the air for the foreseeable future, Missouri will look to expereinced transfer quarterback Austin Simmons to help pick up the offense.

Simmons, who came to Columbia via Ole Miss, will be playing behind a strong offensive line led by former Sooner Cayden Green.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

The Tigers will also be implementing a new offense under Garrett Riley that Simmons will have to master. Should Simmons hit the ground running, Missouri should be in capable hands — during his time in Oxford, Simmons completed 60% of his pass attempts for 1,026 yards, six touchdowns and five picks.

The Final Verdict

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Oklahoma and Missouri have tough roads to their regular season finale in Columbia. Attrition may very well be a key factor considering each team's schedule in 2026.

Hardy’s situation casts a shadow over Missouri’s offseason — the focus isn’t on his return, but on his health and safety. Thankfully, he will be okay. But the football loss will be tough to overcome.

OU is better positioned as of now, but that could very well change if the Sooners drop a number of their marquee games. Oklahoma, even at the low point in 2024, felt good about their chances going on the road to Missouri — and that ended awfully for the visiting team.

It should be another memorable matchup between these long time foes.