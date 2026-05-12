Oklahoma and Missouri Meet Again For Regular Season Finale in 2026
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Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We round out the series with the Missouri Tigers.
From the Big 8, to the Big 12 and now the SEC.
Oklahoma and Missouri will meet as members of the SEC for the third time to put a cap on the regular season. So far, the two games have been competetive and reignited a regional rivalry between the two fan bases.
If the Sooners are to return to the College Football Playoff, the Tigers will be standing in their way.
With spring behind us, how did Missouri's March and April months treat them?
The Injury Front
This news goes well beyond football.
Star Tiger running back Ahmad Hardy was shot early Monday morning following a concert in Laurel, Mississippi. He has since undergone successful surgery and remains in stable condition.
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ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that "There’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again," but emphasized that there's no time table for his return as of this point.
Hardy was the focal point of the Tiger offense last year, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns — which earned him a Doak Walker Award Finalist and a consensus All-American nod.
In addition to the loss of Hardy for the time being, expected starter at right tackle Josh Atkins, who transferred from Arizona State, and reserve defensive lineman Elias Williams sustained lower leg injuries during spring.
Eli Drinkwitz said they're expected during the season.
Tiger Strength
With Hardy's status understandibly up in the air for the foreseeable future, Missouri will look to expereinced transfer quarterback Austin Simmons to help pick up the offense.
Simmons, who came to Columbia via Ole Miss, will be playing behind a strong offensive line led by former Sooner Cayden Green.
Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Florida Gators
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Texas A&M Aggies
The Tigers will also be implementing a new offense under Garrett Riley that Simmons will have to master. Should Simmons hit the ground running, Missouri should be in capable hands — during his time in Oxford, Simmons completed 60% of his pass attempts for 1,026 yards, six touchdowns and five picks.
The Final Verdict
Both Oklahoma and Missouri have tough roads to their regular season finale in Columbia. Attrition may very well be a key factor considering each team's schedule in 2026.
Hardy’s situation casts a shadow over Missouri’s offseason — the focus isn’t on his return, but on his health and safety. Thankfully, he will be okay. But the football loss will be tough to overcome.
OU is better positioned as of now, but that could very well change if the Sooners drop a number of their marquee games. Oklahoma, even at the low point in 2024, felt good about their chances going on the road to Missouri — and that ended awfully for the visiting team.
It should be another memorable matchup between these long time foes.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.