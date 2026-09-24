Oklahoma’s Defense Must Perform ‘Wherever the Ball is Spotted’ Regardless of Offensive Struggles

NORMAN — You might think that the defense collectively sighs and rolls its eyes whenever the offense has turned the ball over or struggled to move the ball downfield.

If they are, they're not saying. At least not Taylor Wein. As one of the captains of the defense, he has had a strong start to his season. With 15 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack, Wein has continued his stellar play right where he left off in 2025.

Wein’s approach is compartmentalized. When asked about picking up the offense after a mistake, the edge rusher said, “I don’t know what’s going on over there. That’s not for me to deal with.”

In the last two games, Oklahoma has managed only 588 yards of total offense (only 161 of those on the ground), gained 32 first downs and scored only three touchdowns. Even worse, they've turned the ball over five times — four of those have forced the defense to start on their side of the field.

That seems like it should be frustrating, right? Again, Wein refuses to waver in his confidence.

"We’re worried about what’s going to happen when we step on the field, and how we’re going to respond, wherever the ball is spotted," Wein said on Monday. "Spot the ball, and we have to execute, and we have to play dominant football regardless of where we’re at on the field, who’s with us and who’s out there.”

That's exactly what they've done. Oklahoma has only surrendered two touchdowns (both to Michigan) and three total field goals despite the hand they've been dealt by their offense making mistakes. Performances like that are why they boast the No. 2-rated defense per ESPN's SP+ metric.

Of course, OU has only faced the No. 130, No. 42 and No. 66-rated offenses thus far in 2026. That will change Saturday when they face No. 2-ranked Georgia and their No. 2-rated offense per SP+.

"They’re super well-coached," Wein said. "They play really aggressive, downhill. You can just tell by the way they read things that they’re super well-coached and equipped. Very athletic. They do a lot of things. It’s going to be a game of physicality."

The task is a tall one for the Sooners' defense. The defense is well positioned for the task, even in the wake of uncertainty surrounding the status of David Stone and Kip Lewis, while Cole Sullivan has already been ruled out for a second consecutive week.

Fatigue could very well factor into OU's first-ever road trip to Athens. With both Lewis and Sullivan out in last week's 14-6 win over New Mexico, Owen Heinecke played all 62 snaps per Pro Football Focus, while reserve linebacker James Nesta played all but one.

That's where the offense needs to pick up the slack and score — or at the very least, move the ball with some consistency.

"We just look forward to playing at a historic stadium and playing in front of an awesome crowd and get ready to showcase what we’ve worked on for eight months,” Wein said.

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