Oklahoma Suffers Big Blow as Sharpshooter is Headed to Transfer Portal, per Report
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On Tuesday, Oklahoma reportedly lost three players to the transfer portal.
The latest is rotational wing Kuol Atak, who played just over 12 minutes a game during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2025-26. News of Atak's intentions were first reported by On3's Joe Tipton.
Atak joins Danish big man Andreas Holst and Wisconsin product guard Jake Hansen as the Sooners' Tuesday portal additions. Guard Jeff Nwankwo entered the portal on Monday.
With Nijel Pack, Mohamed Wague, Tae Davis, Jadon Jones, Kirill Elatontsev and Reid Lovelace graduating and the currently-three transfer portal exits, the Sooners have eight open roster spots for Moser and newly announced general manager Lucas McKay.
Atak redshirted during his first year in Norman in 2024-25. Coming from Haltom High School in Haltom City, TX, Atak was rated as a four-star prospect by On3 and ESPN and a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals. On3 had him as the 87th-ranked player in the nation.
Last season, Atak was a threat from deep for the Sooners, shooting 41% from beyond the arc. He averaged just over four attempts from deep while scoring seven points and grabbing one rebound a game.
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Atak's play slightly decreased from 13 minutes per game during non-conference to 11.5 minutes in conference play. While he was a threat on offense, his defense kept him from seeing extended minutes on the floor.
His play also saw a slight bump during Oklahoma's three game stint in the College Basketball Crown Tournament. He went back to his non-conference level of play at just over 13 minutes a game and averaged seven points a game as the Sooners went 2-1 before losing in the championship game to West Virginia.
His shooting percentage dropped significantly during Crown play — from 41% overall to 33%.
Other than incoming freshman Gage Mayfield, McKay and Moser will have plenty of open roster spots to fill as they head into the offseason.
Reserve guard Dayton Forsythe did not travel or participate with the team during the Crown Tournament — Moser revealed he was having surgery to repair his injured ankle. As with everyone in the transfer portal era, retaining Forsythe, as well as Xzayvier Brown, Derrion Reid and Kai Rogers will be priority number one for the newly consturcted men's basketball front office.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.