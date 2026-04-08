Oklahoma Suffers Big Blow as Sharpshooter is Headed to Transfer Portal, per Report

On Tuesday, Oklahoma reportedly lost three players to the transfer portal.

The latest is rotational wing Kuol Atak, who played just over 12 minutes a game during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2025-26. News of Atak's intentions were first reported by On3's Joe Tipton.

NEWS: Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak will be entering the @TransferPortal, Ross Aroyo of Priority Sports told @On3.



The 6-9 freshman shot 41% from three this season.https://t.co/aqW9lApbXa pic.twitter.com/XTguL0K0u5 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 8, 2026

Atak joins Danish big man Andreas Holst and Wisconsin product guard Jake Hansen as the Sooners' Tuesday portal additions. Guard Jeff Nwankwo entered the portal on Monday.

With Nijel Pack, Mohamed Wague, Tae Davis, Jadon Jones, Kirill Elatontsev and Reid Lovelace graduating and the currently-three transfer portal exits, the Sooners have eight open roster spots for Moser and newly announced general manager Lucas McKay.

Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak shoots a 3-pointer against Georgia. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Atak redshirted during his first year in Norman in 2024-25. Coming from Haltom High School in Haltom City, TX, Atak was rated as a four-star prospect by On3 and ESPN and a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals. On3 had him as the 87th-ranked player in the nation.

Last season, Atak was a threat from deep for the Sooners, shooting 41% from beyond the arc. He averaged just over four attempts from deep while scoring seven points and grabbing one rebound a game.

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Atak's play slightly decreased from 13 minutes per game during non-conference to 11.5 minutes in conference play. While he was a threat on offense, his defense kept him from seeing extended minutes on the floor.

His play also saw a slight bump during Oklahoma's three game stint in the College Basketball Crown Tournament. He went back to his non-conference level of play at just over 13 minutes a game and averaged seven points a game as the Sooners went 2-1 before losing in the championship game to West Virginia.

His shooting percentage dropped significantly during Crown play — from 41% overall to 33%.

Other than incoming freshman Gage Mayfield, McKay and Moser will have plenty of open roster spots to fill as they head into the offseason.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Reserve guard Dayton Forsythe did not travel or participate with the team during the Crown Tournament — Moser revealed he was having surgery to repair his injured ankle. As with everyone in the transfer portal era, retaining Forsythe, as well as Xzayvier Brown, Derrion Reid and Kai Rogers will be priority number one for the newly consturcted men's basketball front office.