Ole Miss Football Hosts NC State Transfer CB Brandon Cisse
The Ole Miss Rebels are continuing to make progress in the transfer portal market, and they recently played host to NC State transfer cornerback Brandon Cisse who came to campus for a visit.
247Sports reported on Tuesday that Cisse had visited Ole Miss' campus on Monday, and the defensive back also shared photos and videos from the visit to his Instagram story. This marks the second NC State defensive back that Ole Miss has hosted in recent days, joining Tamarcus Cooley who was on campus earlier this week.
This season, Cisse saw action in nine games while missing three due to injury, and he accumulated 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and six passes defended. He is the second-rated available cornerback in the transfer portal (per On3) behind Washington's Thaddeus Dixon.
Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and since he was the team's productive cornerback this season, that leaves a large gap in the revamped defense that took the field this fall in Oxford.
The Rebels have already added some nice pieces to their secondary out of the transfer portal since it opened, including Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas), Antonio Kite (Auburn) and Sage Ryan (LSU), but they appear to remain hot on the trail for multiple defensive backs as we arrive deeper into January.