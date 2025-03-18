Spring Camp Position Group Preview: Ole Miss Football's Prolific Offense
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with open Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with Day 1 of practice set to be underway in Oxford.
The Ole Miss offense in particular has seen a myriad of fresh faces join the team on offense with the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class, according to On3 Sports.
Many big names have arrived in Oxford, with receivers De'Zhaun Stribling, Trey Wallace, and Caleb Odom headlining the new-look receiver room.
Other key newcomers to note include tight end Luke Hasz, running backs Ke'Wan Lacy, Shekai Mills-Knight, and Jordon Simmons, with plenty more fresh faces joining the Rebels from the winter transfer window and Early National Signing Day in December
There will be quarterback "battle" for the Rebels with redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons, leading the charge as the frontrunner.
Simmons has received high praise from Rebel legend, and NFL Draft hopeful, Jaxson Dart after learning the ropes across his time in Oxford.
This past season in 2024, Ole Miss had the No. 2 rated passing offense in America with over 4500 yards amassed through the air.
Despite many key pieces leaving in the offseason, head coach Lane Kiffin hit the Transfer Portal with force to help reload the Rebels ahead of the 2025 Spring Camp.
The Rebels will likely still rely heavily on the air attack, but with replenished talent at running back and offensive line, Ole Miss will look to improve it's rushing attack from this past season, which ranked No. 44 nationally.
Major position battles will commence as camp intensifies, with wide receiver, running back, and the offensive line in particular being especially intense battles.
The Rebels did a stellar job with both high school and transfer portal recruiting after reconstructing the offense this offseason.
Major position battles set to take shape in spring camp is a sign of depth, and the culture head coach Lane Kiffin has built in Oxford.
Ole Miss Football is back for it's "Meet The Rebels Day" on Saturday, April 12th. The event will be held in lieu of a traditional Spring Game, and is returning for the first time since 2019.
