Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Narrates Ducks Baseball Super Regional Trailer
"The time is now," Oregon football coach Dan Lanning begins in a trailer for Ducks baseball ahead of their Super Regional against Texas A&M.
Lanning has been been a big fan of UO baseball. His own gridiron player Bryce Boettcher plays outfield. He has a bobblehead night coming up with a local Minor League Baseball team.
"When a Duck is pushed, it pushes back."- Oregon football coach Dan Lanning
Lanning is all about the boys on the diamond, and that came through with his narration in a video plastered on every Oregon Ducks social account.
"The Road to Omaha is a journey," Lanning said. "And to get there, it takes everyone competing for the same goal: a championship."
The trailer—well, more of a hype video—features shots from throughout the season, including the clean sweep through the Santa Barbara Regional last weekend.
"We control our destiny," Lanning said. "The opportunity is not given, but earned. Giving 100% in every moment. Playing to protect the culture.
"Ducks fly together. We're ready."
Oregon takes on Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional this weekend. Game 1 is Saturday at 11 a.m. PDT while Game 2 will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PDT. Monday's if necessary game time is to be determined.