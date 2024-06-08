Ducks Digest

Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Narrates Ducks Baseball Super Regional Trailer

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning gets Duck fans ready to run through the nearest wall with a Super Regional Trailer for Oregon baseball. The Ducks take on Texas A&M this weekend in the College Station Super Regional.

Kaleb Henry

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

"The time is now," Oregon football coach Dan Lanning begins in a trailer for Ducks baseball ahead of their Super Regional against Texas A&M.

Lanning has been been a big fan of UO baseball. His own gridiron player Bryce Boettcher plays outfield. He has a bobblehead night coming up with a local Minor League Baseball team.

"When a Duck is pushed, it pushes back."

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning

Lanning is all about the boys on the diamond, and that came through with his narration in a video plastered on every Oregon Ducks social account.

"The Road to Omaha is a journey," Lanning said. "And to get there, it takes everyone competing for the same goal: a championship."

Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado celebrates with catcher Bennett Thompson.
May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado (20) celebrates with catcher Bennett Thompson (16) after defeating San Diego 5-4 in extra innings of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional game at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The trailer—well, more of a hype video—features shots from throughout the season, including the clean sweep through the Santa Barbara Regional last weekend.

"We control our destiny," Lanning said. "The opportunity is not given, but earned. Giving 100% in every moment. Playing to protect the culture.

"Ducks fly together. We're ready."

Oregon takes on Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional this weekend. Game 1 is Saturday at 11 a.m. PDT while Game 2 will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PDT. Monday's if necessary game time is to be determined.

