Oregon Ducks Basketball Lose to UCLA Bruins, Three-Point Struggles
The Oregon Ducks took on the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night, and it was a rough outing for the Ducks as they fell 78-52. UCLA has beaten Oregon in both matchups this season. This was Oregon’s second straight defeat after losing at Minnesota last Saturday.
Oregon is now 16-5 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten conference play. The Bruins improved to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in Big Ten play.
What went wrong for Ducks?
Oregon Ice Cold From Three-Point Land
It was a nightmare from beyond the arc for the Ducks offense. Oregon shot just 4 for 23 from three-point land while the Bruins went 11 for 23. This ended up being the tale of the game.
Just as they did against Minnesota on Saturday, the Ducks fell into an early hole on the road. UCLA’s first two possessions resulted in forward Tyler Bilodeau and guard Dylan Andrews knocking down three-pointers. UCLA got their lead up to 21-12 before the Ducks cut it down to 21-18 after center Nate Bittle and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy knocked down a couple of three-pointers.
Then the Bruins defense tightened up for the final nine minutes of the first half as they outscored the Ducks 19-8 and took a commanding 40-26 lead into halftime.
Oregon showed life early one in the second half, knocking down their first five shots to trim the lead down to 48-38. From there, the UCLA defense took over and the floodgates opened back up on their three ball.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. had his second-highest scoring game of the season with 23 points on an 8 for 9 shooting clip including 3 for 3 from behind the arc.
Oregon’s leading scoring was center Nate Bittle, with 13 points. Guard Jackson Shelstad was never able to get going and just like Bittle against Minnesota, was held scoreless. Oregon had two separate five minute droughts of not making a field goal in the 78-52 loss to UCLA.
Ducks Lose Second Straight Game
Oregon has lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, tumbling down the Big Ten conference standings. They are now tied for eighth place in the Big Ten with the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Ducks will look to get back in the win column in their next game on Sunday afternoon against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Matthew Knight Arena. Nebraska is coming off an upset win over the No. 18 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.
Tip-off between the Ducks and Cornhuskers is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?