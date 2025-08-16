Oregon Ducks Basketball Recruit Jeremy Jenkins Speaks On Dana Altman
Looking much farther ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, four-star Jeremy Jenkins has drawn interest from Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman and his staff.
Jenkins is ranked as the No. 15 player in the country and No. 5 at his position. Playing primarily the power forward position at 6-9 and 235 pounds, Jenkins still can handle the rock and moves like a guard out on the floor. Similar to NBA greats like Kevin Garnett and current Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley. He's much too far away from that point, but early comparisons can be identified.
He averaged 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks for the Nightrydas on the Nike EYBL Circuit over the summer. Previously with Riviera Prep in Miami, Florida, Jenkins will now play his junior campaign with Overtime Elite's City Reapers in Atlanta, Georgia.
In his first two high school seasons in Florida, Jenkins scored 11.3 points on a 56.0 field goal percentage to along with 6.8 rebounds per game. He was an essential part of the back-to-back Florida High School Athletic Association state titles with Riviera Prep during his time as a freshman and sophomore.
Oregon offered the elite prospect right before the new year on Dec. 30, 2024. While the Ducks, Kansas Jayhawks, Georgetown Hoyas, and Florida State Seminoles are leading the charge in his recruitment, a handful of other schools are still in the picture for Jenkins.
North Carolina Tar Heels
USC Trojans
Providence Friars
New Mexico State Aggies
South Carolina Gamecocks
Jenkins spoke to Rivals' Jaime Shaw and gave his early thoughts on the Pacific Northwest program in the recruitment process.
“Oregon is just a great program in general. They have coaches out there who have had a lot of players who go to the league. It’s a great program. A lot of good players there, and they get you better with development.”- Jeremy Jenkins via Rivals
Dana Altman Taking The JUCO Route
On Oregon's junior college recruiting front, two names should be monitored going forward. That's Citrus College combo guard KJ Perry and Northwest Florida State shooting guard Damarion Vann-Kelly, who are top sophomore prospects at that level.
Van Kelly is planning trips to Eugene as well as to the San Jose State Spartans. Perry will officially visit the SMU Mustangs from Sept. 4-6, the BYU Cougars from Sept. 11-12, the TCU Horned Frogs from Sept. 27-29, and the Ducks from Sept. 27-28. He will unofficially check out the USC Trojans on Aug. 25.
Altman has found recent success in junior college, specifically Dominican Republican guard Chris Duarte, who also played at junior college powerhouse Northwest Florida State. Duarte was named a NJCAA First Team All-American in 2018-19 and was the No. 13 lottery pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2021 NBA Draft.