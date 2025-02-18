Oregon Ducks Basketball Faces Iowa, Wisconsin In Crucial NCAA Tournament Push
EUGENE - After back-to-back wins at home against Northwestern and Rutgers, the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team appears to have worked out previous issues that resulted in the team losing five consecutive games earlier in the month. With postseason goals in mind, the Ducks must continue to add wins to their record to earn a spot in the Big Ten Conference tournament as well as the NCAA tournament.
Unlike the women's basketball team, which has already secured a spot in the Big Ten Conference tournament, the Ducks have yet to do so, largely due to the team's five-game skid.
Fifteen teams will qualify for the tournament. Three first-round games are slated for Wednesday, March 12, with four games contested on Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14. The top four seeds will receive first- and second-round byes and advance to Friday's quarterfinal round.
With recent wins over Rutgers and Northwestern, Oregon has improved to No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference with a 7-8 conference record, tied with Nebraska and Ohio State. The Ducks boast an 18-8 overall record, which includes impressive wins over No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 4 Alabama.
Although Oregon hasn't broken back into the AP Top 25 quite yet, the Ducks, with 18 wins under their belts, are more than likely already locked into the tournament because of statement wins during their strong non-conference schedule.
Oregon is currently ranked 31st in the NCAA's NET Rankings and holds a 6-6 record against Quad 1 teams. The Ducks also don't have any losses to opponents in the Quad 3 or Quad 4 categories.
Both CBS Sports' Jerry Palm and ESPN's Joe Lunardi project the Oregon Ducks to make the NCAA tournament, but neither expects them to secure a high seed. CBS places Oregon as a No. 7 seed in the East Region, while ESPN projects them as a No. 8 seed in the West Region.
According to CBS, the Ducks would be the No. 7 seed playing in Wichita against No. 10 seed Oklahoma. A victory would set up a matchup against either No. 2 seed Houston or No. 15 seed Montana. The East Region is led by No. 1 seed Duke and also features Big Ten teams Nebraska, UCLA, and Michigan.
Meanwhile, ESPN's projection has Oregon as the No. 8 seed in the West Region, competing in the Raleigh Pod against No. 9 seed New Mexico. A win there would advance them to face the winner of No. 1 seed Florida and No. 16 seed Norfolk State, offering a potentially favorable path if the Ducks can navigate the first two rounds.
However, there is still a lot of basketball left to play, which could dramatically influence Oregon’s tournament resume. On Wednesday, the Ducks will face Iowa on the road before heading to No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday. Both games give the Ducks two more chances for a Quad 1 win, including a big opportunity to upset a top-ranked Wisconsin team that sits at No. 4 in the conference.
Oregon’s upcoming matchup against the Badgers will provide valuable insight into the team’s potential as they approach the most important stretch of the season. How the Ducks perform against Wisconsin could reveal just how prepared they are to compete at a high level in March.
A strong showing this week on the road would not only boost Oregon’s tournament resume but also build momentum and confidence as the team heads into the postseason.
Winning one of two on the road this week can be a difference-making factor for Oregon's resume, potentially giving the Ducks a chance at moving beyond a seven-seed in the tournament next month.
"We feel like we have enough talent, but we have to play the right way to maximize that talent," said Oregon assistant coach Tony Stubblefield. "This time of year is when you want to be playing your best basketball."
"We're already locked in and focused on Iowa and this road trip that we have," Stubblefield continued.
The Ducks will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by a game at Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. PT.