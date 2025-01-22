Oregon Ducks Defeat Washington Huskies, Dominate Final Minutes in 82-71 Win
The Oregon Ducks hosted the rival Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday night. It was a back and forth affair through most of the game, but the Ducks pulled away late to win 82-71.
Oregon bounced back from their loss to Purdue on Saturday and improved their record to 16-3 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten.
Washington on the other hand has had a tough time finding their footing this season and dropped to 10-9 overall and dead last in the Big Ten at 1-7.
Oregon Overcomes Slow Start vs. Washington
The game could not have gotten off to a much worse start for Oregon. Right out of the gates, the Huskies took a 10-2 lead, in large part due to Oregon not taking care of the basketball. With ten minutes to go in the first half, the Ducks trailed 18-11 and had seven turnovers.
Oregon got in a rhythm the final ten minutes of the first half and finished on a 23-14 run, where they only turned the ball over one time. The Ducks went into the break with a 34-32 lead.
The second half was full of lead changes. Back and forth each team went, trading bucket after bucket. The highly touted Washington Huskies transfer Great Osobor, who followed head coach Danny Sprinkle from Utah State to Washington, had 20 points and eight rebounds. The Ducks had trouble containing him and freshman guard Zoom Diallo, who added another 18 points.
After Washington took a 58-55 lead with 8:26 to go, the Ducks switched into full gear. Oregon had a balanced attack to close out the game on a 27-13 run, winning 82-71. Oregon only had two turnovers in the whole second half.
The Ducks had five different players score in double figures, led by TJ Bamba’s 21. Oregon shot 50.8 percent from the field, which was light years better than what they did on Saturday vs. Purdue.
Ducks Set To Go On Another Big Ten Road Trip
Oregon will now have a few days off to get ready for their next game on Saturday, at Minnesota. It has been so far, so good, for the Ducks on the road in Big Ten conference play this season. Oregon is 3-0 on the road in Big Ten play with wins at USC, Ohio State, and Penn State. Their only losses this season have came at home.
After facing Minnesota, Oregon will travel back to the west coast to play at UCLA on the following Thursday. The far travel that the west coast teams in the Big Ten like Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA have faced have made this season very unique.
UCLA Bruins coach Mick Cronin spoke earlier this week about the hectic travel schedule and said something that really put it in perspective.
“We’ve seen the Statue of Liberty twice in three weeks,” Cronin said.
