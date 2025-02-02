How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oregon Ducks: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5) men's basketball team will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7) on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
Preview
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has been around the basketball world with stops at his alma mater Iowa State Cyclones and in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. He is now entering his sixth season under the helm with Nebraska Cornhuskers and has found his home. Hoiberg was named the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year last season after leading the Cornhuskers to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament with a 23-11 record, 12-8 in conference.
This season has been a turnaround for the worse but it could be a lot more unpleasant for Hoeiberg with his star guard Brice Williams. The 6'7, 215-pound senior is tied for No. 4 for scoring in the Big Ten with 18.6 points per game. He also contributes 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.2 steals per game.
Williams will look to attack the rim and is one of the best in the conference at drawing contact. He currently is No. 4 in the Big Ten with an 89.6 free throw percentage. He's comfortable off the dribble and Oregon's backcourt like guard TJ Bamba, guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, and guard Jadrian Tracey have to be disciplined when dealing with Williams' ball fakes.
Coach Dana Altman has learned that the Big Ten is talented top to bottom and no opponents can be taken for granted. The Cornhuskers are riding a high after the upset victory over the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini in overtime on Jan. 30, 80-74. The Ducks been average when protecting Kilkenny Court during conference play with a 2-2 record.
In the 78-52 loss to the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 30, Oregon had their worst three-point shooting performance while going an abysmal 4-for-23 from deep which translates to a 17.3 percentage. While center Nate Bittle seemed to be more of a priority in the offensive scheme for Altman, he didn't capitalized on his three-point looks. 1-for-6 from beyond the arc won't cut it against any opponents in the Big Ten going forward.
According to FanDuel, the Ducks are favored to win against the Cornhuskers. The spread is currently 6.5 points in favor of Oregon, and the the over/under points total is set at 145.5. Money line for Oregon is -315 and +250 for Nebraska.
