Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

The Oregon Ducks will go up against three programs during the 2025-26 non-conference season that played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. During Big Ten Conference competition, coach Kelly Graves has to prepare for all 11 Big Ten teams that were invited to last season's March Madness.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves reacts to a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Auburn Tigers Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves reacts to a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Auburn Tigers Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Through the work of Oregon Ducks coach Kelly Graves and the rest of his coaching staff, the women's basketball program will be testing itself before the start of Big Ten Conference play through the 2025-26 non-conference schedule once again.

Oregon will go up against three former Pac-12 Conference foes (Washington State Cougars, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal) and three teams that received an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after winning their respective conference tournaments (Western Athletic Conference's Grand Canyon Antelopes, Big Sky Conference's Montana State Bobcats, West Coast Conference's Portland Pilots).

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck watches his team during the first half
Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck watches his team during the first half as the Oregon State Beavers host Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is Oregon's full 2025-26 non-conference slate:

*vs. Western Oregon Wolves (exhibition) - Thursday, Oct. 30 (TBA)

*vs. West Georgia Wolves - Monday, Nov. 3 (TBA)

*vs. Montana Grizzlies - Saturday, Nov. 8 (TBA)

*vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes - Tuesday, Nov. 11 (TBA)

*vs. Army Black Knights - Sunday, Nov. 16 (TBA)

at Washington State Cougars - Wednesday, Nov. 19 (TBA)

*vs. Utah State Aggies - Sunday, Nov. 23 (TBA)

vs. Saint Mary's Gaels (Hoopfest Women's Challenge in Frisco, Texas) - Tuesday, Nov. 25 (12 p.m. PT)

vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (Hoopfest Women's Challenge) - Thursday, Nov. 27 (9 a.m. PT)

at Auburn Tigers - Sunday, Nov. 30 (TBA)

*vs, Oregon State Beavers - Wednesday, Dec. 3 (TBA)

*vs. Montana State Bobcats - Sunday, Dec. 14 (TBA)

*vs. Portland Pilots - Thursday, Dec. 18 (TBA)

vs. Stanford Cardinal (Invisalign Bay Area Classic in San Francisco, California) - Sunday, Dec. 21 (3 p.m. PT on ESPN2)

*To be played at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene

Southern California Trojans guard McKenzie Forbes (25) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Chloe Clardy (13)
Mar 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans guard McKenzie Forbes (25) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Chloe Clardy (13) in the second half of the Pac-12 Tournament women's championship game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon's Big Ten opponents

The Big Ten's 12 programs that made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including the Ducks, and was the most among all conferences in the country:

  • UCLA Bruins
  • USC Trojans
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Washington Huskies
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Maryland Terrapins
  • Indiana Hoosiers

Here is Oregon's 2025-26 conference opponents with the dates and times to be announced in the near future:

Home - Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Northwestern Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies

Away - Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Purdue Boilermakers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wisconsin Badgers, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class

5-9 combo guard Brooklynn Haywood recently committed to the the Ducks and comes from Union in Vancouver, Washington. She's the No. 26-ranked overall player in the country, according to Rivals, and chose Oregon over the likes of the Houston Cougars, Baylor Bears, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Utah Utes.

Haywood will be joining 5-11 shooting guard La'u Pele Falatea, who is the younger sister of former Oregon Duck Nani Falatea. She was an all-state first-team selection at West in Salt Lake City, Utah, this past season.

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

