Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule
Through the work of Oregon Ducks coach Kelly Graves and the rest of his coaching staff, the women's basketball program will be testing itself before the start of Big Ten Conference play through the 2025-26 non-conference schedule once again.
Oregon will go up against three former Pac-12 Conference foes (Washington State Cougars, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal) and three teams that received an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after winning their respective conference tournaments (Western Athletic Conference's Grand Canyon Antelopes, Big Sky Conference's Montana State Bobcats, West Coast Conference's Portland Pilots).
Here is Oregon's full 2025-26 non-conference slate:
*vs. Western Oregon Wolves (exhibition) - Thursday, Oct. 30 (TBA)
*vs. West Georgia Wolves - Monday, Nov. 3 (TBA)
*vs. Montana Grizzlies - Saturday, Nov. 8 (TBA)
*vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes - Tuesday, Nov. 11 (TBA)
*vs. Army Black Knights - Sunday, Nov. 16 (TBA)
at Washington State Cougars - Wednesday, Nov. 19 (TBA)
*vs. Utah State Aggies - Sunday, Nov. 23 (TBA)
vs. Saint Mary's Gaels (Hoopfest Women's Challenge in Frisco, Texas) - Tuesday, Nov. 25 (12 p.m. PT)
vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (Hoopfest Women's Challenge) - Thursday, Nov. 27 (9 a.m. PT)
at Auburn Tigers - Sunday, Nov. 30 (TBA)
*vs, Oregon State Beavers - Wednesday, Dec. 3 (TBA)
*vs. Montana State Bobcats - Sunday, Dec. 14 (TBA)
*vs. Portland Pilots - Thursday, Dec. 18 (TBA)
vs. Stanford Cardinal (Invisalign Bay Area Classic in San Francisco, California) - Sunday, Dec. 21 (3 p.m. PT on ESPN2)
*To be played at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene
Oregon's Big Ten opponents
The Big Ten's 12 programs that made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including the Ducks, and was the most among all conferences in the country:
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Washington Huskies
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Maryland Terrapins
- Indiana Hoosiers
Here is Oregon's 2025-26 conference opponents with the dates and times to be announced in the near future:
Home - Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Northwestern Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies
Away - Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Purdue Boilermakers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wisconsin Badgers, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class
5-9 combo guard Brooklynn Haywood recently committed to the the Ducks and comes from Union in Vancouver, Washington. She's the No. 26-ranked overall player in the country, according to Rivals, and chose Oregon over the likes of the Houston Cougars, Baylor Bears, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Utah Utes.
Haywood will be joining 5-11 shooting guard La'u Pele Falatea, who is the younger sister of former Oregon Duck Nani Falatea. She was an all-state first-team selection at West in Salt Lake City, Utah, this past season.