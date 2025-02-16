How to Watch Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball vs. Minnesota: Preview, Prediction
EUGENE – The Big Ten Conference regular season schedule is coming to an end. After defeating the Washington Huskies 68-67 and securing a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, the Oregon Ducks are trying to exit the bubble and claim a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. With dreams of dancing in March, the Ducks now face a crucial stretch of games beginning at 12 p.m. P.T. at Minnesota on Sunday.
The Ducks and Golden Gophers will match up for just the third time in the programs' history, with Oregon leading the series 2-0. The last meeting occurred in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, with the Ducks advancing with a 101-73 victory in Eugene.
How to Watch:
The Oregon Ducks (17-8, 8-6) will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-7, 7-7) on Sunday, Feb. 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).
Preview:
The Ducks enter Sunday’s matchup in Williams Arena after a close victory over rivals, the Washington Huskies. Not only did this victory snap Oregon’s three-game losing streak, but it also clinched the Ducks a berth in the Big Ten Conference Tournament in their first season in the league. Wednesday’s win marked Oregon’s fifth victory in games decided by two points or fewer, as its last three wins have come with the Ducks trailing at halftime.
The win saw key performances from Oregon guard Deja Kelly, center Phillipina Kyei, and guard Elisa Mevius. Kelly scored the Ducks' final nine points, helping Oregon overcome a six-point fourth-quarter deficit. Kelly finished with a team-high 21 points, with 15 of those points coming in the second half.
Mevius also came alive in the second half, recording 10 of her 14 points after the break. Kyei added 11 points and five rebounds.
The Ducks have been dominant at home all season, posting a 14-3 record in Matthew Knight Arena, the most home wins in the conference. Now, the Ducks will face a greater challenge with three out of their final four conference games on the road, and it all starts Sunday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Minnesota sits just one game behind Oregon in the Big Ten standings. The Golden Gophers are coming off an 87-84 overtime loss to No. 9 Ohio State on Thursday. Despite spending two weeks in the top 25 earlier this season, Minnesota has struggled to find consistency in recent games, losing four of its last five and six of its last nine.
The Golden Gophers boast a balanced scoring attack, with all five starters averaging nearly nine points per game and four players reaching double digits. Amaya Battle leads the team with 12.0 points per game, adding 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Minnesota’s Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.8 points per game and leads the team on the boards with 7.3 rebounds per contest.
Minnesota also excels in ball security, leading the Big Ten and ranking fifth nationally with a 1.58 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Golden Gophers also average the second-fewest turnovers per game in the country at 10.7.
Oregon’s aggressive defense will certainly challenge Minnesota’s efficient offense on Sunday. The Ducks have consistently disrupted opposing teams, recording double-digit steals in 13 games this season.
The Duck defense is tied for third in the Big Ten for the most double-digit steal games and ranks 27th nationally. The Ducks also average 9.5 steals per game, ranking fourth in the conference.
Oregon's ability to force turnovers will be a key factor against a Minnesota team that excels at protecting the ball. With Oregon’s relentless pressure which has posted double-digit steals in 10 of its last 18 games the Golden Gophers' disciplined offense will face one of its toughest tests of the season.
Prediction:
Oregon’s aggressive defense will certainly test Minnesota’s efficient offense, giving the Ducks an edge on the road. With Deja Kelly leading the way and Oregon’s resilience in close games, Oregon is in a good position to keep its momentum rolling. If Oregon can force turnovers and capitalize on key moments, the Ducks should come away with another hard-fought win.