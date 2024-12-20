Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball’s Peyton Scott Reaches 2,000 Career Points
Eugene- Oregon Ducks women's basketball guard Peyton Scott has cemented her place in program history. Thursday Scott became just the sixth Duck to surpass 2,000 career points. The milestone came during Oregon’s 71-43 victory over UC Irvine, as Scott entered the game needing just four points to reach the milestone. Scott scored her 2,000th point on a free throw in the second quarter.
The graduate student guard finished the game with nine points and three rebounds. Scott’s accomplishment and her impressive offensive performance throughout her entire colligate career place her among the top scorers in college basketball. Scott ranks as the eighth-highest active scorer in the NCAA.
"It just shows you how many great people I've been surrounded by," Scott said. "I was just put in great positions to excel with those around me, so I'm very grateful."
Scott’s journey to this achievement has been defined by determination and perseverance. A graduate student from Lynchburg, Ohio, Scott transferred to Oregon last season after a four-year career at Miami (Ohio). During her time with the RedHawks, she scored 1,873 points across 112 games, ranking fourth in program history. Her time at Miami also saw her earn multiple All-MAC honors, along with 37 career 20-point games and 676 made field goals.
However, Scott’s path to success at Oregon was not without challenges. In her highly anticipated debut for the Ducks in 2023, her year was cut short just five minutes into the season. Scott suffered a season-ending knee injury in Oregon's season opener, sidelining her for her first year as an Oregon Duck.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured, Breaks NFL Record In Win Over Denver
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominating Transfer Portal: Top-10 Ranking In College Football
This season, Scott has bounced back in a huge way, becoming a key part of the Ducks’ offense. Her scoring and leadership have helped Oregon to a 9-3 record, including vital victories over Baylor and Auburn earlier in the season. Scott leads this team in shooting, averaging 11 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from behind the arc. Scott has displayed great consistency and skill throughout the season which makes her arguably one of the most dynamic players in the country.
Scott’s milestone is not just a testament to her talent but also to her unwavering work ethic and passion for the game. With 2,000 career points now in the books, Peyton Scott has solidified her place among Oregon’s most impactful players.
She isn’t the only Duck chasing history. Teammate Deja Kelly, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, is also closing in on the 2,000-point milestone. Kelly is only 16 points away from reaching the mark. With 1,858 points over four seasons as a Tar Heel, Kelly has been a consistent scorer throughout her career. Both Scott and Kelly rank in the top 10 in career points among all active players, making them the only set of teammates to achieve this feat. They also lead the Big Ten in career scoring.
Kelly and Scott have each delivered six double-figure scoring games this season, with Kelly surpassing the 20-point mark three times and Scott doing so once. Their ability to perform at a high-level game after game has been a key factor in Oregon’s success.
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Receiver Zachariah Branch A Fit For Oregon Ducks?
MORE: San Francisco 49ers To Draft Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? Brock Purdy Contract
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena