Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball: Undefeated, Ranked, Ready To 'Fight'
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program has officially turned over a new leaf, recovering from the woes of last season. The Ducks are 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 25 in the nation following a win over a then-No. 12 Baylor Sunday, Nov. 10, and a win over North Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Last season, the Ducks had one of their most challenging seasons to date. They finished the 2023-24 season with a record-breaking 14 consecutive losses, tying the record for consecutive losses since the Pac-12 became a 12-team league in 2011-12. However, in a season full of new, the Ducks are a new team with a new mentality and newfound success.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, Oregon proved that last season's struggles are far behind them, beating the then-No. 12 Baylor Bears 76-74. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to ranked opponents while picking up its first ranked win since February 2023.
"I couldn't be more thrilled," said Oregon coach Kelly Graves. "We played so, so well for a good portion of that game and lost that big lead, but to come back and make the plays down the stretch like we did, shows a lot of character. Just really proud of our team."
Prior to the matchup, Oregon was 0-5 all-time against the Bears, including a loss in the 2019 Final Four in Tampa, Florida. The Ducks entered Sunday’s matchup knowing they would have to walk into this game prepared for the talent and experience on Baylor's roster.
Baylor returns four starters from last year's team that reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Bears also led the Big 12 Conference and ranked eighth in the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to just 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Despite Baylor's experienced roster, the Ducks came out with their win of the season and earned a spot in the AP Poll Top 25. Three of Oregon's seven new transfers fueled the Ducks’ offense. UNC transfer Deja Kelly led Oregon with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
Alexis Whitfield, a transfer from UCSB, added 16 points and five rebounds, while BYU transfer Nani Falatea added 12 more points.
"Today showed we have fight in us, and we want it, and that we can battle," said Whitfield. "That was the importance of this game today for us as a team, to show we know how to fight and be strong."
The Ducks picked up yet another win just two days after their ranked victory against Baylor. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Ducks defeated last season's American Atlantic Conference champion North Texas 66-35.
Oregon’s defense allowed just nine points in the first half, the fewest Oregon has ever allowed in a half.
“We were ready to play," said head coach Kelly Graves. "We defended really well in that first half, to me, that means our experience won out. They were ready … that's a veteran team that can do that.”
Although a majority of Oregon's roster is playing together for the first time, Oregon's roster is flooded with experience. From all-conference talent to a 2024 Olympic gold medalist, it seems as though Coach Kelly Graves has all the tools to have a successful season.
During the offseason, Oregon retooled with seven new transfers and two talented freshmen. Notable transfers include Salimatou Kourouma from Arizona, a versatile scorer and defender; Alexis Whitfield from UCSB, Ari Long from Washington, Nani Falatea from BYU, and Amina Muhammad from Texas, known for her NCAA tournament experience. Elisa Mevius, a defensive star from Siena and a gold medalist, will add both skill and leadership, while Deja Kelly from North Carolina brings elite scoring ability.
The roster also welcomes two freshmen: Luxembourg's Faith Ehis Etute, who excelled in scoring and rebounding, and Katie Fiso, a highly ranked guard who led her high school to three state titles.
Even though the majority of Oregon's women's basketball team is new, the players are quickly finding chemistry and fully embracing their roles. The team’s buy-in has already proven successful. The Ducks sit at 4-0 and ranked No. 25 in the nation, turning a new page from last season and putting Oregon women's basketball back on the map.
"That's one of our key things that we've talked about as a team in the beginning of the season," said Falatea. "It's not going to take one or two people; it's going to take everybody, and with that comes unselfishness."
The Oregon Ducks women's basketball program will look to extend its winning streak to five as they host Grand Canyon Monday, Nov. 18.
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers Jockeying
MORE: Oregon Injury Update: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Anticipated to Play vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Makes NFL History Against Tennessee Titans
MORE: Oregon Ducks Betting Odds: Double-Digit Favorites vs. Wisconsin Badgers
MORE: NFL Draft Quarterbacks: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Ranked, Snubbed By Mel Kiper?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Jordan Burch Injury After Beating Maryland
MORE: Questionable Officiating Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Unsportsmanlike Conduct
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Jordan James Injury After Beating Maryland
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Jared Curtis Trending Ducks Over Ohio State, Georgia?