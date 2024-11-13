Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball: Undefeated, Ranked, Ready To 'Fight'

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks women's basketball team, led by coach Kelly Graves, is off to an impressive start this season. With a 4-0 record, they recently shocked No. 12 Baylor, marking a strong turnaround from last year's struggles. Oregon is on the road to proving their revamped roster can compete with the nation’s best.

Oregon's Deja Kelly, center, celebrates with teammate after the Ducks upset Baylor game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
Oregon’s Deja Kelly, center, celebrates with teammate after the Ducks upset Baylor game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program has officially turned over a new leaf, recovering from the woes of last season. The Ducks are 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 25 in the nation following a win over a then-No. 12 Baylor Sunday, Nov. 10, and a win over North Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 12. 

Last season, the Ducks had one of their most challenging seasons to date. They finished the 2023-24 season with a record-breaking 14 consecutive losses, tying the record for consecutive losses since the Pac-12 became a 12-team league in 2011-12. However, in a season full of new, the Ducks are a new team with a new mentality and newfound success. 

Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves cheers on this team during the first half against California Baptist University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Oregon proved that last season's struggles are far behind them, beating the then-No. 12 Baylor Bears 76-74. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to ranked opponents while picking up its first ranked win since February 2023. 

"I couldn't be more thrilled," said Oregon coach Kelly Graves. "We played so, so well for a good portion of that game and lost that big lead, but to come back and make the plays down the stretch like we did, shows a lot of character. Just really proud of our team." 

Prior to the matchup, Oregon was 0-5 all-time against the Bears, including a loss in the 2019 Final Four in Tampa, Florida. The Ducks entered Sunday’s matchup knowing they would have to walk into this game prepared for the talent and experience on Baylor's roster. 

Oregon’s Deja Kelly, left, goes up for a shot ahead of Baylor’s Yaya Felder in the 4th quarter at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baylor returns four starters from last year's team that reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Bears also led the Big 12 Conference and ranked eighth in the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to just 26.3 percent from beyond the arc. 

Despite Baylor's experienced roster, the Ducks came out with their win of the season and earned a spot in the AP Poll Top 25. Three of Oregon's seven new transfers fueled the Ducks’ offense. UNC transfer Deja Kelly led Oregon with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. 

Alexis Whitfield, a transfer from UCSB, added 16 points and five rebounds, while BYU transfer Nani Falatea added 12 more points. 

"Today showed we have fight in us, and we want it, and that we can battle," said Whitfield. "That was the importance of this game today for us as a team, to show we know how to fight and be strong." 

The Ducks picked up yet another win just two days after their ranked victory against Baylor. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Ducks defeated last season's American Atlantic Conference champion North Texas 66-35. 

Oregon forward Alexis Whitfield presses past Warner Pacific forward Skylar Groesbeck as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights in an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s defense allowed just nine points in the first half, the fewest Oregon has ever allowed in a half. 

“We were ready to play," said head coach Kelly Graves. "We defended really well in that first half, to me, that means our experience won out. They were ready … that's a veteran team that can do that.” 

Although a majority of Oregon's roster is playing together for the first time, Oregon's roster is flooded with experience. From all-conference talent to a 2024 Olympic gold medalist, it seems as though Coach Kelly Graves has all the tools to have a successful season. 

During the offseason, Oregon retooled with seven new transfers and two talented freshmen. Notable transfers include Salimatou Kourouma from Arizona, a versatile scorer and defender; Alexis Whitfield from UCSB, Ari Long from Washington, Nani Falatea from BYU, and Amina Muhammad from Texas, known for her NCAA tournament experience. Elisa Mevius, a defensive star from Siena and a gold medalist, will add both skill and leadership, while Deja Kelly from North Carolina brings elite scoring ability. 

The roster also welcomes two freshmen: Luxembourg's Faith Ehis Etute, who excelled in scoring and rebounding, and Katie Fiso, a highly ranked guard who led her high school to three state titles. 

Oregon guard Katie Fiso goes up for a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights in an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the majority of Oregon's women's basketball team is new, the players are quickly finding chemistry and fully embracing their roles. The team’s buy-in has already proven successful. The Ducks sit at 4-0 and ranked No. 25 in the nation, turning a new page from last season and putting Oregon women's basketball back on the map. 

"That's one of our key things that we've talked about as a team in the beginning of the season," said Falatea. "It's not going to take one or two people; it's going to take everybody, and with that comes unselfishness." 

The Oregon Ducks women's basketball program will look to extend its winning streak to five as they host Grand Canyon Monday, Nov. 18. 

