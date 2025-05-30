No. 1 Transfer Portal Guard Desmond Claude To Join Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers?
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is reportedly showing interest in a fellow Big Ten guard from the transfer portal.
Per reports from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Oregon has contacted USC Trojans transfer guard Desmond Claude, who is entering his senior season. He spent his first two years at Xavier before transferring to USC last offseason. Claude is the No. 1 available player in the portal, per 247Sports transfer rankings.
Goodman reports that the Tennessee Volunteers have also reached out to Claude. The Alabama Crimson Tide were in the running for Claude as well but have since backed off following the return of guard Labaron Philon, per On3's Joe Tipton.
Last season at USC, Claude started 32 of 33 games while averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48.2 percent shooting.
During the 2023-24 season at Xavier, Claude averaged career-best marks in points (16.6) and rebounds (4.2). Despite this impressive scoring average, he was still the Musketeers' second-leading scorer behind Quincy Olivari (19.1), who played as a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers this season in the NBA.
In his only season as a Trojan, Claude scored in double figures 25 times, highlighted by a 31-point performance on 12 of 20 shooting in an 82-72 upset win on the road over No. 13 Illinois in January.
USC lost both of its Big Ten matchup against Oregon this past season. In the first meeting in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, the Ducks won 68-60 as Claude finished with a team-high 22 points.
However, he struggled in the second matchup against Oregon on March 1 in Eugene. Despite playing 25 minutes, Claude had just one point on 0 of 9 shooting along with four turnovers as the Trojans got blown out in an 82-61 loss.
Claude and the Trojans were unable to make it to the NCAA Tournament, instead participating in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas.
Oregon's current transfer portal class features some talented pieces but could use the addition of Claude to bolster the group in a major way for coach Dana Altman.
The Ducks have added Ohio State transfer and former five-star McDonald's All-American Sean Stewart along with his brother, Miles Stewart, who played at Howard the past three seasons. Former Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor was the first portal commit for the Ducks this offseason. Oregon also added Elon guard TK Simpkins and Penn State forward Miles Goodman, but Goodman and the Ducks parted ways after Penn State filed charges against him on May 15.
Oregon has secured the returns of guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr. and center Nate Bittle but could still use another addition from the portal to help finalize the roster.