Derrick Harmon Runs Impressive 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine, Wants To Tackle Saquon Barkley
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway, with 12 former Oregon Ducks vying for the attention of NFL scouts and teams from across the country. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is making a big splash at Lucas Oil Stadium with an impressive athletic feat.
During the first day of workouts for the Combine, Harmon punched in two 40-yard dash times under five seconds. His first attempt clocked in at 4.97 seconds and his second was 4.95. Harmon's times were fourth-best among defensive lineman, and in an elite group to get under 5 seconds.
At 6-foot-4, 313-pounds, these numbers are impressive and also a reason why the former Duck is predicted to be a first round selection in the NFL Draft in April.
"I come to compete," Harmon said about doing the full Combine workout on Pro Football Talk.
Speaking of size, Harmon is also going viral for his recent physicality comparison to three-time Super Bowl Champion defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two athletes posses very similar measurements such as their arm lengths (34 and 3/9ths for Harmon, 34 and 1/2 for Jones) and their 10-yard split (1.74 for Harmon, and 1.70 for Jones).
All this combine hype follows Harmon interviewing with coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers about a potential role with the organization. Harmon reportedly said he could talk to the legendary coach "for hours," and has modeled a significant part of his game after Steeler's defensive lineman Cam Hayward. Harmon also shared with Pro Football Talk that he's looking for a new experience outside of his home town of Detroit, so Pittsburgh could potentially be that new avenue for the former Duck.
"For me it's really winning on my first move as far as my pass rush. I feel like on tape I win on my second move a lot, on my transitional rushes, but winning on my first move, getting to the quarterback quicker, and grab them wrists and elbows quicker and I feel like I can do that," Harmon said on Pro Football Talk about what he wants to improve on with his game.
Harmon also shared his No. 1 target to tackle once he gets to the NFL is Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley.
For prospective NFL teams, there's a lot of upside to adding this former Duck to their roster. On his draft profile, Harmon is noted to have an "exceptional" mix of size, length, and strength as well as versatility to play in odd or even front on the line.
"He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield," Harmon's draft analysis said. "He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins."
Transferring to Oregon from the Michigan State Spartans for the 2024 season, Harmon put up 45 total tackles (27 solo tackles), two pass defends, five sacks (his best in his college career), and two forced fumbles.
With his current dominance of the combine workouts, Harmon is certainly becoming a highlight for the week.