Michigan Wolverines' Big House 'Not That Loud' Says Oregon Ducks' Derrick Harmon
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon spoke Tuesday afternoon about the Ducks’ upcoming visit to Ann, Arbor Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines are defending national champions and will have a crowd of more than 100,000 people at Michigan Stadium, also known as the 'Big House' when No. 1 Oregon takes the field.
Derrick Harmon on Michigan: “Don’t Like ‘Em”
Before transferring to Oregon, Derrick Harmon spent three years at Michigan State. Needless to say, Harmon is not a fan of his former in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines.
“Don't like ‘em,” Harmon said. “I’m going to leave it there. Don’t like ‘em.”
Harmon is no stranger to playing in Michigan’s “Big House.” He played there in 2022 with the Spartans. Harmon was asked what it is like playing in front of such a big crowd of more than 100,000 people.
“Surprisingly, it’s not that loud,” Harmon said.
The highest recorded decibel level at the Big House is 110 per Stack.com. Autzen Stadium has a capacity of about 60,000 fans - about 40,000 less than the Big House, but the decibel level has reached 127 per The Columbus Dispatch.
In Harmon's last two seasons at Michigan State, his Spartans lost both games to the Wolverines.
Harmon Outlines Wolverines Attack
The Michigan Wolverines completely rely on their run game to have success. The Wolverines have not been able to figure out the quarterback position ever since JJ McCarthy was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Michigan has had three different quarterbacks thus far. One of whom, Jack Tuttle, announced he would be retiring from football earlier in the week.
Michigan will start Davis Warren at quarterback over Alex Orji on Saturday vs. Oregon. Warren led the Wolverines to a 24-17 win over Michigan State last Saturday, finishing 13-of-19 for 123 yards and a touchdown.
“Davis (Warren) has earned the opportunity - Won the spot and we will continue to roll how we did last game,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said on Monday.
Against the Ducks, Michigan will be leaning on their offensive line and running backs, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings.
“Good group (Michigan O-Line), we gotta dominate them,” Harmon said.
Harmon also had some brief comments on how Oregon plans on slowing Edwards and Mullings.
“Hard runner. We got to stop him (Edwards) or if No. 20 (Mullings) is in the game,” Harmon said. “The inside guys have to do their job at the point of attack for us to win this game. When everyone is on the same page, we’re unstoppable.”
Kickoff between the Ducks and Wolverines is set for 12:30 pm PST on Saturday Nov. 2 and will be broadcast on CBS.
