College GameDay's Nick Saban Calls Oregon Ducks 'Most Consistent Team'
The coffee is brewed, the TV is on, and ESPN’s College Gameday is blaring at top volume. The historic college football preview is back for their twelfth week this season in Athens, Georgia for the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs vs. the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. Though this SEC battle is one to watch, what did the Gameday crew have to say about the current top dog: the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and their Saturday game against the Wisconsin Badgers?
As an Oregon flag flew high behind the College Gameday hosts, the Ducks took up the first spot at the top of the shows’ “Saturday Slate” preview.
“Wisconsin in its first game against the number one team since 2010 when they beat Ohio State at home the same year Oregon played for the National Championship,” analyst Rece Davis said.
“You know, let’s look at Oregon who’s a team that continues to show defense. Its opposing defense has different looks,” Kirk Herbstreit said.
Herbstreit went on to shoutout Dillon Gabriel’s NCAA record breaking touchdown connection to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. Wilson caught a 3-yard pass from Gabriel during the Maryland game to help the Heisman Trophy Contender smash the all time record.
“They’ve got their talented Jordan Burch who should be able to go today - involved in special teams. Dan Lanning takes chances. Look at this big fella running - it’s a fake punt!” Herbstreit said about Burch’s 36-yard rush off a fake punt against Maryland.
“Only chance for Wisconsin: get the crowd involved, run the football, and shorten the game,” Herbstreit said.
The next time the Ducks were mentioned during the three-hour morning program was a little over the two hour mark. During this time, the analysts were breaking down the Big Ten Conference games of the weekend, starting off with Oregon vs. Wisconsin.
“The Ducks seem to be the team that has handled all of their road trips, they’ve handled all of their business with great efficiency,” Davis said.
“Now I think Oregon has been the most consistent team week in and week out,” analyst and former Alabama coach Nick Saban responded. “This is going to be a challenging game playing at Camp Randall (Stadium). That’s a tough place to play. But Oregon is still the only team that’s in the top eleven on offense and the top eleven on defense and I think they have a complimentary offense. They’ve got a great quarterback but they’ve got really good receivers. And the combination of them making explosive plays makes them really difficult to stop.”
“I like what I see coming out of Oregon but my only issue right now is they’ve been kind of bitten by the injury bug. Maybe about a half a dozen players are out or questionable going into the game today. I think if there’s a silver lining - after this game, they will have a bye. Some time to get healthy. Recalibrate. Then I think they’ll be good for the rest of the season,” said analyst Desmond Howard.
“Like you’re saying I think it’s about a couple things. They have twelve penalties against Maryland - clean that up. Injures, Tez Johnson not playing, Burch has got a little bit of a ding, Jordan James has been playing through some nagging injuries. If they’re going to get into this postseason and be the team that we all think they’re capable of being, it’s not about playing a team like Maryland or Wisconsin, it’s about playing against yourself and continuing to get better. I think Dillon Gabriel’s feet tonight could be a big difference in this game. Wisconsin has had some issues with quarterbacks that move around,” Herbstreit said.
“Dillon Gabriel can definitely do that. I think the mental makeup of the Oregon team is why we believe in so much in them,” analyst Pat McAfee said. “I think the Lanning led, you know they had the thumbs down, Gladiator last week or two weeks ago. If they needed it, they’ll continue to move and if you look at the Big Ten as a whole - Ohio State, they’ve got a big one coming up with Indiana and then obviously later with Michigan."
Then the analysts talked about their playoff predictor numbers, with Oregon at a 96 percent.
“We’ve made a big deal about conference realignment and teams joining new conferences. That’s the thing with Oregon. I mean, they haven’t even had to sweat. Well they have to sweat tonight at Camp Randall but they made it look so easy about what they’ve done and the mindset with coach Lanning,” analyst Stanford Steve said.
The Ducks were not a game picked for the iconic “pick” selection with the analysts and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.
Oregon kicks off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. PT at Camp Randall Stadium.
