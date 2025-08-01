Oregon Ducks, Alabama Pushing For Top Recruiting Class, Most 5-Star Commits
The commitment from edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones moved the Oregon Ducks into elite recruiting territory among all college football programs. The Ducks, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, now each have four 5-star recruits committed out of the 2026 class, which is tied for the most in the country.
According to Rivals, Oregon now owns the No. 6-ranked 2026 recruiting class after jumping past Alabama, right behind at No. 7. The Ducks rank No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference, just behind the USC Trojans.
Along with Jones from Mobile, Alabama, Oregon has landed five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho from Baltimore, Maryland, five-star safety Jett Washington from Las Vegas, Nevada, and five-star tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville, North Carolina.
Alabama has acquired five-star safety Jireh Edwards from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin from Gainesville, Georgia, five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan from Alexander City, Alabama, and five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds from Marietta, Georgia.
Only 18 teams in the nation have landed a commitment from a five-star player in the 2026 class. Six of those come from the SEC, five from the Big Ten Conference, three from the ACC, three from the Big 12 Conference, and one is independent.
Jones actually picked Oregon over Alabama and the Texas A&M Aggies. At 6-4, 255 pounds, he ranks as the nation's No. 18-ranked player, No. 4 at his position, and No. 1 recruit coming out of the state of Alabama (per Rivals).
Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, along with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, were the primary recruiters for Jones. He explained to On3's Chad Simmons that the Oregon coaching staff is the main reason he decided to move out of his home state to Eugene. Keep in mind that Jones grew up an Alabama fan.
“What I love most about Oregon is the coaching staff, how they run an NFL-style defense, and overall fit in the scheme... Coach Lupoi and Coach Lanning have a real history of developing edge guys. They are great defensive coaches and they have a lot of experience. They make me feel like part of the team already.”- Anthony Jones on Oregon via On3
In his junior campaign at Saint Paul's Episcopal, Jones recorded 84 total tackles (18 being tackles for losses) and 16 sacks. In his historic freshman season, he finished with 130 total tackles, 15 sacks, and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Jones is a multi-sport athlete who plays the forward position in basketball and throws the discus. He actually won the Alabama 6A discus state championship as a junior with a toss of 161.5.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has found success recruiting former five-stars from Alabama before. Incoming freshman cornerback Na'eem Offord hails from Birmingham, Alabama, and chose the Ducks over the Auburn Tigers as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes.