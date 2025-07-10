Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds Revealed
The Oregon Ducks have an entertaining 2025 home schedule with some intriguing matchups, including the Indiana Hoosiers, who are coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. The first Big Ten Conference matchup between the two programs will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Oct. 11, with the time and TV channel to be determined later.
In 2024, Indiana went 11-1 in the regular season before falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff first round.
Oregon holds a 2-1 all-time lead over Indiana, with the lone loss to the Hoosiers happening in Autzen Stadium back on Sept. 11, 2004, 30-24. Oregon quarterback Kellen Clemens threw a crucial miss over the middle for an interception to Indiana linebacker Kyle Killion with three minutes and eight seconds left in the fourth quarter.
According to FanDuel, the Ducks are a 14.5 favorite over the Hoosiers for this upcoming season's matchup. Indiana's money line is +450 while Oregon's is -630. The over/under is set at 55.5.
The Ducks hold the third-best odds to win the 2025 Big Ten title at +300. Ahead of Oregon are the Penn State Nittany Lions at +260 and the Ohio State Buckeyes at +190. Indiana has the ninth-best odds to win the conference at +4200.
As for making the College Football Playoff, Penn State's odds are -225, Oregon is at -260, and Ohio State is at -300. With the odds for winning the 2026 national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Jan.19, the Buckeyes stand at +600, the Nittany Lions with +800, and the Ducks at +1000.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's 2025 group will be led by California Golden Bear transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza. In two seasons as a member of the Pac-12 Conference and then the Atlantic Coast Conference, he threw for 4,712 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions on a 66.5 completion percentage. Throughout his 20 career games played, Mendoza had a 140.0 quarterback rating.
Losing defensive tackle CJ West (No. 113 overall pick in the fourth round) and quarterback Kurtis Rourke (No. 227 overall pick in the seventh round) to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft hurt the strength this program once had deeply. Both players were relied upon heavily on their respective sides of the ball in Bloomington.
The most anticipated game on Oregon's 2025 away schedule is at Beaver Stadium in University Park, the home of the Nittany Lions. For the Sept. 27 rematch of the 2024 Big Ten title game, Penn State is a -4.5 favorite over Oregon. Penn State's money line is -116 while Oregon's is +138. The over/under is set at 52.5.
Tickets for the game will cost fans, at most, $1,230 (including fees) in section EE, right at the 50-yard line, on Ticketmaster. The cheapest tickets are at $331 in the upper decks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.