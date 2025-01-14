Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Injury Update: Back Fractures, Timeline
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix played through a back injury in November when the Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 29-19. Since then, the former Oregon Ducks star hasn't missed a snap.
Nix further elaborated on his injury during a Monday media availability after the Broncos were knocked out of the playoffs in a Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos lost 31-7.
“The biggest week was I had a transverse process fracture in my back. That week got treatment, made it through that week," Nix said to reporters. "Monday Night Football was a stretch where we were all kind of banged up. And I wasn’t going to miss the first Monday night game. I got treatment on it and then we were fortunate to have an off (bye) week the next week and it kind of went away after that.
“That moment was annoying, but we all play with something," Nix continued.
Many eagle-eyed viewers during the Raiders game could tell that Nix was in pain, especially after Raider defensive end Maxx Crosby tackled the quarterback, tackling him down onto his back. However, the quarterback still went 25-42 in the passing game, picking up 273 yards and two touchdowns.
Last week, Crosby himself went on Mad Dog Sports Radio to heap praise on the quarterback, especially complimenting his toughness. It's fair to assume further context around Nix's injury will only add to that sentiment.
While having a broken back, Nix continued the Bronco's four game winning streak to clinch the first play-off birth for the Denver team in almost a decade. Nix finished the Broncos' season with 3,775 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns (No. 6 in the NFL), and ended the season with a QBR rating of 57.0. On the rushing side, Nix put up four more touchdowns after his back injury and caught a touchdown as well.
“I think that’s the No. 1 quality everybody likes about him is his toughness,’' said right tackle Mike McGlinchey about Nix on Monday. “He’s shown it time-in and time-out. And it’s not just the physical toughness with playing through something like that or whatever he’s going through physically but the mental up-and-down of being a rookie quarterback and being the face of our franchise and all the pressure that comes with that and the way he handled it. Bo’s toughness is why he’s going to be who he’s going to be. It’s been really impressive to watch.”
This season for Nix and the Broncos have proven to be a successful test of a new era in Denver. With Nix, the first rookie captain for the Broncos since 1967, heavily in the contention for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a solid option to lead the Broncos moving forward. With more receiving assets added in the off season, Denver and a healthy Nix could make a serious 2025 post season run.
