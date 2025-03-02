NFL Combine Error Undercuts Oregon Ducks' Jabbar Muhammad’s Vertical Results
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks made program history with a record 12 Ducks being invited to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine. One of these former Ducks showcasing his skills in the combine is defensive back Jabbar Muhammad, who transferred to Oregon in 2024 after making a name for himself as a Washington Husky.
Muhammad made a strong impression at the combine, building his draft stock. However, a logistical error cut his vertical height by more than six inches.
The NFL listed Muhammad’s vertical at 29.5 inches, which would be considered an extremely poor showing for a defensive back. It was later reported by The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler that there was an error, which cost Muhammad the six critical inches.
Muhammad’s actual vertical was 35.5 inches.
Muhammad’s 29.5-inch vertical ranked last among all defensive backs and could have hurt his draft stock if the mistake had not been caught.
Despite the error, Muhammad performed exceptionally well across his other two drills. The former Duck completed the three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds and completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.19 seconds.
Muhammad did not run the 40-yard dash or perform the broad jump, which he is saving for Oregon’s Pro Day that will take place on March 18.
Muhammad is one of the most decorated defensive backs in this year’s NFL Draft. Before becoming an Oregon Duck, Muhammad spent time with both the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Washington Huskies. The defensive back was an all-conference selection at all three destinations while also earning multiple All-American honors.
“Not many corners in this draft can say they’ve been all-Big 12, all-Big Ten, and all-Pac-12,” Muhammad said to NFL Combine reporters.
“You’re getting a guy that can do it all, a technician inside and outside. A guy that knows his zone drops. A willing tackler. A guy who has done it at the highest stage of college football. You’re getting one of the best guys in this draft.”
Muhammad has been a game-changer for the various defenses he’s been a part of throughout his collegiate career. Muhammad recorded 26 pass breakups across his last two seasons, including 14 in 2023, which ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Last season at Oregon, Muhammad accumulated 22 solo tackles and 12 pass deflections. His stat line could have been even more impressive, however, as opposing offenses elected not to throw the ball in Muhammad’s direction due to his reputation for dominance.
"He's really, really competitive, and he's got great ball skills," Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton said. "He's a competitor at the end of the day. Anyone we talked to about him. From his high school coaches to the coaches at Oklahoma State to some guys at Washington, they all talked about how much he competes, loves the game, and goes about his process."
Now, Muhammad will shift his focus to Oregon’s Pro Day where he will have another opportunity to showcase his speed and athleticism in front of NFL scouts. His performance there could play a key role in solidifying his draft stock and demonstrating his full range of abilities before April’s draft.