Gary Bryant Jr. Is Injury Free - But This Could Be Key For Oregon Ducks Breakout Season
In an Oregon Ducks wide receiver room that is shaken by go-to starter and senior Evan Stewart's patellar tendon injury, the Ducks can rebound with a familiar veteran: redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr.
Plagued by a lower muscle injury that kept him sidelined until Oregon's five final games of the 2024 season (41 total offensive snaps), Bryant was highly suspected to start the previous year.
Now, returning as yet again a prospective starter, Bryant stays healthy and ready to be a leader for the Ducks in 2025.
What does offensive coordinator Will Stein say about Bryant Jr.?
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein's comments about Bryant Jr. speak volumes to the real reasons the veteran receiver is set up for a break out season.
“Gary Bryant is one of the most consistent football players I've ever been around. He's a complete pro. He does everything you ask him to do. He blocks his ass off. He runs routes at the specific depth. He catches the ball, makes plays good with the ball in hand,” Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said.
A history with the Ducks...
Bryant's best season for the Ducks came in 2023, as the then redshirt sophomore played in all 14 games, starting 12, as a transfer from USC.
His Oregon debut against Portland State ended up being Bryant's best games for the Ducks, with the receiver making seven catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
“The guy's made plays here in ‘23 he had 40-something catches, 500 yards. I remember the Arizona State playing '23, we threw him a swing, and he makes multiple people miss and takes it 65 yards of the house. He's extremely consistent, and it starts with his prep. He's definitely, let's say, the leader of that group, and not just vocally, but just how he approaches every single day," Stein said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
Looking towards the future for the wide receiver room
But Stein assures there's more to Bryant than his past with Oregon, and the redshirt senior's silent but poignant leadership during the off season speaks to his potential on the field this season.
“I mean, I was really saddened that he couldn't have an impact on our team like he wanted to, like we wanted to last season because of injuries, and I would have loved to have him test Traeshon (Holden) and all those guys out there have been working together, but obviously injuries plagued him last season, so I think he's in a great spot, mentally, physically, he's super gifted,” Stein said.
Additionally, in a wide receiver room with redshirt junior Justius Lowe, Alabama transfer Malik Benson, and young talent like Dakorien Moore, Cooper Perry, and Jeremiah McClellan, a veteran leader is needed to sort out the raw talent and length of eligibility remaining.
With tight end Kenyon Sadiq rising to the top of names set to shine during Oregon's 2025 season, its set to be that Oregon's other veteran in the receiver room can rise to the occasion. With Stein's comments, consider Bryant to get a more than decent shot for the starting job.