Heisman Trophy Finalists: Dillon Gabriel, Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward Prediction
The finalists for the Heisman Trophy are announced on Monday. Can Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel join Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in New York City as a finalist for the prestigious award?
It seems to be a two-player race between Hunter and Jeanty to win the Heisman, according to the betting odds across the major sportsbooks. However an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony is an honor nonetheless.
Heisman Trophy Finalists Prediction:
Dillon Gabriel, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward
Both Hunter and Jeanty's resumes speak for themselves. The final two invitations are the ones with some potential excitement.
Hunter has caught 14 touchdowns for Colorado's offense and four interceptions for his teams' defense. His ability to play both sides of the ball was incredibly valuable to the Buffaloes' winning nine games.
Jeanty led Boise State to a conference championship and a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos running back has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season. He averages 7.3 yards every time he touches the ball.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is not competing in the College Football Playoff, but he led the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record in the regular season. Ward led the country with 36 passing touchdowns, and he rushed for another four. The Miami star was only behind Syracuse's Kyle McCord in passing yards with 4,123, good for No. 2 in the nation.
Gabriel led the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten Championship, and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. En route to doing so, the Oregon quarterback threw 28 touchdowns and added seven scores on the ground.
Other players like Arizona State's Cam Skattebo and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could receive votes. Will it be enough to get an invite to New York?
Starting in 2021, the top four players who receive the most votes are named finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Before then Heisman determines the finalists simply by inviting the top four players who
Marcus Mariota is the only Oregon Duck to ever win the Heisman. Gabriel is not only looking to follow in Mariota's footsteps as Oregon's second Heisman winner. The current Ducks quarterback has the chance to join Mariota as the only two players from Hawai'i to win the award.
The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT.
As to who will win the award? Jeanty performance in Boise State's conference championship game might have swayed enough voters.
