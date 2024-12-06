Oregon Ducks Mascot Disses Colorado's Travis Hunter Heisman Odds on Pat McAfee Show
It seems like the Oregon Duck mascot is everywhere nowadays. Ahead of the Big Ten Championship Game, The Duck decided to crash a well known sports show to throw some shade. towards Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter.
Hunter is currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. It's seemingly a two-player race now that Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel have lost traction.
The Duck visited the Pat McAfee Show with a “set crashing” entrance and a duffle bag full of goodies for the cast. McAfee and fellow commentators asked The Duck several questions about himself and Oregon’s season. But it was something the feathered friend wrote on his whiteboard and showed the cast that’s causing a buzz.
When asked about the Heisman race between, The Duck had a short and sweet answer that unveiled where he stands.
"Snaps ain't a stat though," The Duck wrote with his marker.
The beloved mascot was referencing Hunter, the Big 12 defensive player of the year, and his 1,044 total snaps during the regular season. Hunter is the odds and away favorite for the award, with Hunter’s betting odds to win the award range from -5000 to -8000.
Gabriel and Ward are basically discarded by the major betting sites for winning the award. Jeanty is the only other player close to Hunter’s odds and still in the race. His odds range from +1300 to +900, and for good reason too.
Jeanty ended the regular season with 28 touchdowns and 2,288 yards off 312 carries. The Boise State junior also averages 7.3 yards per carry, a statistic most football teams are hard-pressed to reach during a single game. Jeanty has scored at least one touchdown in all but one of Boise State’s games.
Against Oregon earlier this year in the Broncos’ only loss of the regular season, Jeanty put up 192 yards and three touchdowns. With Boise State totaling their rushing yards at 221 for the whole game; that means Jeanty made up over 86% of their total yards against the Ducks.
After McAfee read The Ducks’ message, the mascot hit a Heisman pose to emphasize his point. He then tossed the whiteboard and backed away with his hands up to indicate he just spilled some hot football gossip. McAfee continued to press, but the Duck didn’t back down.
“The Ducks just been sitting in his nest, listening to all the conversation,” McAfee said.
The Duck was also asked about Oregon’s upcoming Big Ten Championship game against Penn State, and the mascot went back to his whiteboard to scribble out a response.
“Be a good game but their mascot looks like an old tube sock,” The Duck wrote about Penn State’s Nittany Lion mascot.
It’s good to know The Duck was able to fraternize on the set of McAfee’s show in Indianapolis, because that means he made it just in time for the Big Ten Championship of Oregon vs. Penn State at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT.
