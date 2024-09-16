Heisman Trophy Race: Colorado’s Travis Hunter Over Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel?
As the No. 9 Oregon Ducks found their stride against the Oregon State Beavers in week three, quarterback Dillon Gabriel also had his best game of the season. Gabriel entered the year as one of the betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy because of his talent and experience combined with Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein’s system.
After two lackluster starts against Idaho and Boise State, the Heisman conversation faded away from Gabriel as other quarterbacks like Miami’s Cam Ward or Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart have lit up the scoreboard.
According to On3, Gabriel sits outside of the top 10 candidates for the Heisman Trophy after three weeks. Ward ranks No. 1 on the site’s Heisman Trophy watchlist while Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe holds the second spot.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is also ahead of Gabriel, ranked No. 4 by On3 after scoring nine touchdowns in the Broncos’ first two games of the season. Even without playing in week three because of a bye, Jeanty has the second most rushing yards in the nation, and his nine touchdowns are tied for the national lead.
In addition, Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter has earned a place in the Heisman Trophy conversation. After a frustrating loss to Nebraska, Hunter caught 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and he intercepted a pass on defense as well. With stats like those, Hunter must be considered one of the best players in college football.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, USC quarterback Miller Moss, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck round out the rest of On3’s Heisman Trophy rankings.
According to oddsmakers at ESPN Bet, Gabriel has much better odds to win the Heisman Trophy than those at On3 are giving the Ducks quarterback. Gabriel currently has the fifth-best only behind Ward, Milroe, Dart, and Iamaleava to win the award.
Against Oregon State, Gabriel completed 20 of 24 passes, good for a completion percention of 83.3. He threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, but Gabriel's highlight of the day came on a 54-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
After the win, Gabriel spoke to the media about the improvements made by the Ducks.
“If you have explosive plays it helps you," said Gabriel. "We lacked that early on, but now you're starting to see that happen. A four-play drive instead of 15. I think that's common sense. It's easier to mess up with 15 plays than with four. I think when you have explosive plays it helps. It creates momentum and it creates rhythm.”
Gabriel did not make the top 10, but he did receive an honorable mention from the site. His performance against the Beavers certainly reminded the country that the Ducks quarterback is a serious contender to win the award at season’s end.
“Day-to-day within practices we changed things that could help us and benefit us, and that's for every individual position group and then us as a unit, and then obviously us a whole team. I think we'll continue to make adjustments, and that doesn't stop, but of course you find the formula for your group and keeping building off of it," said Gabriel.
