Oregon Ducks Basketball Big Ten Matchup At USC Trojans Scheduled for December
The USC Trojans will host the Oregon Ducks on December 4th at the Galen Center as part of its early Big Ten Conference schedule. Nothing new as both programs were apart of the conference realignment between the Pac-12 Conference and the Big Ten Conference.
Dating back to 1949-1950, USC leads the all-time series over Oregon, 69-62. The Ducks have the last three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2023. The last victory for the Trojans came at the Matthew Knight Arena back in 2022, 70-69.
In last season's 82-74 victory at Matthew Knight Arena, Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. led all scorers with 22 points on 6-for-8 field goals and 3-for-4 three-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and disrupted the passing lanes with five steals.
Jackson Shelstad was the shining star in the 78-69 road win at the Galen Center last year. The Oregon guard led all scorers with 20 points on 7-for-13 field goals and 4-for-6 three-pointers. He was unselfish with the rock as he dished out six assists as well as pick-pocketing two steals.
Both Evans and Shelstad will be returning for their sophomore seasons as the Ducks enter the Big Ten. The two returnees will be the face of the program alongside the impressive transfer portal haul. Villanova's TJ Bamba, Georgetown's Supreme Cook and Toledo's Ra'Heim Moss look to make an immediate impact for the Ducks. This is one of the most talented groups that head coach Dana Altman has put together since coming to Eugene in 2010.
Here is both Oregon's non-conference and Big Ten Conference schedule so far:
at Oregon State - TBA
vs. UC Riverside - Nov. 4
vs. Montana - Nov. 8
vs. Portland - Nov. 12
vs. Troy - Nov.17
vs. Texas A&M - Nov. 26 @ Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, NV
vs. San Diego State - Nov. 27 @ Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, NV
vs. Creighton - Nov. 30 @ Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, NV
vs. Stephen F. Austin - Sunday, December 15th
vs. Stanford - Saturday, December 21st @ San Jose Tip-Off in San Jose, CA
vs. Weber State - Sunday, December 29th
vs Illinois - TBA
vs Indiana - TBA
at Iowa - TBA
vs Maryland - TBA
at Michigan - TBA
at Michigan State - TBA
at Minnesota - TBA
vs Nebraska - TBA
vs Northwestern - TBA
at Ohio State - TBA
at Penn State - TBA
vs Purdue - TBA
vs Rutgers - TBA
vs UCLA - TBA
at UCLA - Dec. 8
vs USC TBA
at USC - Dec. 4
vs Washington
at Washington - TBA
at Wisconsin - TBA
The Big Ten Conference tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana will take place from March 12-16, 2025.
