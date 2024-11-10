Heisman Trophy Race Heating Up Between Dillon Gabriel, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins 39-18 to improve to 10-0 on the season, and Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had another good outing in the win.
With Gabriel's performance this season and Oregon's undefeated record, is he the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy?
Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy Odds and Competition
Dillon Gabriel is currently tied for the second-best odds to win the Heisman with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Gabriel and Jeanty are +300 to win the award. The current favorite is Colorado wide receiver and defensive back, Travis Hunter, with odds of +130.
Colorado is ranked below both Oregon and Boise State, but what Hunter is doing is rare. He is one of the best in the country on both sides of the ball, winning Big 12 Player of Week on offense and defense at different points this season.
The Buffaloes have had a resurgent season under second-year coach Deion Sanders and sit 7-2. Coach Prime said Hunter should be the Heisman trophy winner on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff’ before their game against Texas Tech on Saturday.
“Travis gets my vote,” Sanders said. “Travis is the best player in college football.”
After Colorado’s win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Hunter has 69 receptions for 856 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Add this to being a lockdown corner on the other side of the ball, he has a great case to be Heisman.
“Travis Hunter is doing something we’ve never seen before,” Sanders said.
Ashton Jeanty, also has his own argument for the prestigious award. Jeanty has led Boise State to an 8-1 record, and their lone loss was a 3-point defeat at Oregon. He has rushed for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns in nine games. If Boise State can run the table and get into the College Football Playoff, Jeanty might very well win it.
Duck fans have seen firsthand how talented Jeanty is when Boise State gave Oregon all they could handle in a 37-34 thriller in earlier in September.
Gabriel will have to continue playing well and leading the Ducks to wins in order to overtake both Hunter and Jeanty.
Gabriel’s Performance vs. Maryland Puts Him in the Record Books
Dillon Gabriel has done just about everything coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks could have asked for when he transferred from Oklahoma. Gabriel has thrown for 2,848 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his ten games this season.
Against Maryland, Gabriel went 23 for 34 with 183 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, giving him 180 career touchdowns. On his second score against Maryland, Gabriel broke the FBS record for career touchdowns with 179, surpassing former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum’s 178.
