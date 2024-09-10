High School Top-25 Released: Oregon Ducks Recruits at Powerhouse Programs
While Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is attempting win football games with his current roster, he and the rest of the coaching staff must also recruit players for the future. The level of recruiting as risen in Eugene over the last few years, and the Oregon Ducks of present and future come from some of the best prep programs in the country.
On3 ranks the top 25 high school football teams, and Ducks fans who follow recruiting will certainly recognize a majority of the high schools listed.
Oregon holds two commitments from No. 1 Mater Dei in four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt and four-star running back Jordon Davison. On the 2024 roster, four former Monarchs currently compete for the Ducks. Defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson, defensive lineman Aydin Breland, offensive lineman Lipe Moala, and wide receiver Jack Ressler all attended Mater Dei High School before committing to Oregon.
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore plays for No. 2 Duncanville (TX), and the elite pass-catching prospect is the Ducks’ highest-rated commit according to the 247Sports Composite. Moore committed to wide receivers coach Junior Adams and the Oregon Ducks in a high-profile announcement on the Fourth of July.
Behind Mater Dei and Duncanville is No. 3 St. John Bosco (CA), another school that consistently sends prospects to Division I schools. Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive back Peyton Woodyard are the only current Ducks to have played at Bosco.
Three other high school teams from California make the top 25 in addition to Mater Dei and St. John Bosco: No. 15 Mission Viejo, No. 19 Orange Lutheran, and No. 22 J Serra Catholic
As the hometown school, the USC Trojans' roster often features top players from around California, specifically Mater Dei High School. However, in the 2025 recruiting class, the Trojans do not have any Monarchs committed.
The Ducks have always relied on recruiting out of California, and they have had success in doing so under Lanning and chief of staff Marshall Malchow.
Lanning said, "I think any time in recruiting, it's about relationships, and it's about time, time invested. And certainly, when you start getting some guys from certain areas that have connections with each other, a lot of those guys want to be able to play together and see what you're building."
Texas has the most schools on the list with 11, and California is behind the Lone Star State with five. Traditional powerhouses No. 6 Bishop Gorman (NV) and No. 13 IMG Academy (FL) also make the cut.
Here are the On3 National High School Football Rankings:
1 Mater Dei (CA)
2 Duncanville (TX)
3 St. John Bosco (CA)
4 Southlake Carroll (TX)
5 North Shore (TX)
6 Bishop Gorman (NV)
7 Atascocita (TX)
8 Desoto (TX)
9 North Crowley (TX)
10 Guyer (TX)
11 Westlake (TX)
12 Owasso (OK)
13 IMG Academy (FL)
14 Allen (TX)
15 Mission Viejo (CA)
16 Bixby (OK)
17 Liberty (AZ)
18 Summer Creek (TX)
19 Orange Lutheran (CA)
20 Corner Canyon (UT)
21 Milton (GA)
22 J Serra Catholic (CA)
23 Longview (TX)
24 Brownsburg (IN)
25 Central (AL)
