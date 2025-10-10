Indiana Coach Stirs Up Oregon Ducks Size Controversy On Social Media
One of the most impressive aspects of the No. 3 Oregon Ducks 2025 squad is the efficiency and effectiveness of their offensive line, which saw only one returner in center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.
The Oregon trenches so far help produce a rushing average yardage of 6.3 yards and a season passing average completion accuracy of around 72 percent. In fact, Oregon's rushing offense sits at No. 11 in the country for average rushing yards per game (239.4 rushing yards per game).
A part of Oregon's dominance at the line of scrimmage comes from the sheer size of their line, which may become a crucial factor for stopping No. 7 Indiana's rushing defense, ranked No. 18 overall in the nation.
Big Bodies Battle it Out
On Wednesday, Nick Rodecap of The Hoosier Network pointed out the disparity in weight when comparing Oregon's offensive line against Indiana's defensive front. The Ducks (325 pounds average) have a 46 pound weight difference on average from the Hoosiers (275 pounds).
Rodecap's statement on trench size didn't go unnoticed by the Hoosiers. Hoosier defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines quoted the journalist's post with quite the sarcastic statement.
"Didn't realize how small & defenseless we're gonna be. Oh no!" said Haines via his "X" account on Wednesday.
Trenches Matchup
The size difference could be a problem for the Hoosiers when trying to push past in the interior, but the edge players being light open up more opportunities for Indiana to contain quarterback Dante Moore and stop the rush.
Given Oregon's reliance on the run to pick up short yardage through running backs Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar, and in the redzone with Jordon Davison, having the heavier line on the interior may lead to more inside rushes, and avoiding the exterior.
Plus, the rainy weather predicted for game time makes running the ball a smart move when ball slickness will be a concern.
For Duck fans, Haines' retort may just be the first "bulletin board material" quote the Hoosiers provide, as Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, known for his frank remarks, strayed from any inflammatory comments about Oregon. The Indiana coach was complimentary instead, saying the Ducks are a "Great opponent. Great team." in his pregame press conference.
Cignetti's aversion to controversy may be inspired by what happened with former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who's comments about the Ducks and playing at Autzen Stadium were played before the Ducks entered the field to take down the Cowboys 69-3 in September.
Haines' recent remarks may be the closest the Ducks get to verbal fuel for the eighth top-10 ranked matchup played at Autzen.
Don't Underestimate the Hoosiers Interior
Though the argument for size sits with the interior trenches, so does the sheer amount of talent the Ducks and Hoosiers will bring to Rich Brooks Field on Saturday when Moore is under center.
Pro Football Focus capped out the month of September college football grading interior defensive linemen and Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (No. 1), Mario Landino (No. 2), and Hosea Wheeler (No. 11) all made the top twelve countdown with a minimum requirement of 62 snaps.
Granted, Oregon ranked No. 1 amongst pass blocking on offense and No. 11 for rush blocking offense by Pro Football Focus for West Coast teams.
The Ducks play the Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.