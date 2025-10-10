Ducks Digest

Indiana Coach Stirs Up Oregon Ducks Size Controversy On Social Media

Criticized for the size of their trenches entering the Big Ten in 2024, the Oregon Ducks may have an advantage in build with their offensive line against the Indiana Hoosier's front seven, and Hoosiers defensive coordinator Bryant Haines responded.

Ally Osborne

Oregon ducks football trenches Matayo Uiagalele indiana hoosiers autzen stadium dan lanning curt cignetti dakorien moore
Oregon ducks football trenches Matayo Uiagalele indiana hoosiers autzen stadium dan lanning curt cignetti dakorien moore / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the most impressive aspects of the No. 3 Oregon Ducks 2025 squad is the efficiency and effectiveness of their offensive line, which saw only one returner in center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

The Oregon trenches so far help produce a rushing average yardage of 6.3 yards and a season passing average completion accuracy of around 72 percent. In fact, Oregon's rushing offense sits at No. 11 in the country for average rushing yards per game (239.4 rushing yards per game).

A part of Oregon's dominance at the line of scrimmage comes from the sheer size of their line, which may become a crucial factor for stopping No. 7 Indiana's rushing defense, ranked No. 18 overall in the nation.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beave
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Bodies Battle it Out

On Wednesday, Nick Rodecap of The Hoosier Network pointed out the disparity in weight when comparing Oregon's offensive line against Indiana's defensive front. The Ducks (325 pounds average) have a 46 pound weight difference on average from the Hoosiers (275 pounds).

Rodecap's statement on trench size didn't go unnoticed by the Hoosiers. Hoosier defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines quoted the journalist's post with quite the sarcastic statement.

"Didn't realize how small & defenseless we're gonna be. Oh no!" said Haines via his "X" account on Wednesday.

Trenches Matchup

The size difference could be a problem for the Hoosiers when trying to push past in the interior, but the edge players being light open up more opportunities for Indiana to contain quarterback Dante Moore and stop the rush.

Given Oregon's reliance on the run to pick up short yardage through running backs Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar, and in the redzone with Jordon Davison, having the heavier line on the interior may lead to more inside rushes, and avoiding the exterior.

Plus, the rainy weather predicted for game time makes running the ball a smart move when ball slickness will be a concern.

Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrate after a sack during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Bite On Oregon Ducks NIL Comments

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Brief Injury Update Before Massive Game vs. Indiana

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Grateful Dead Tribute Shoe Ahead of Themed Wisconsin Game

For Duck fans, Haines' retort may just be the first "bulletin board material" quote the Hoosiers provide, as Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, known for his frank remarks, strayed from any inflammatory comments about Oregon. The Indiana coach was complimentary instead, saying the Ducks are a "Great opponent. Great team." in his pregame press conference.

Cignetti's aversion to controversy may be inspired by what happened with former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who's comments about the Ducks and playing at Autzen Stadium were played before the Ducks entered the field to take down the Cowboys 69-3 in September.

Haines' recent remarks may be the closest the Ducks get to verbal fuel for the eighth top-10 ranked matchup played at Autzen.

Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrate after a sack during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Don't Underestimate the Hoosiers Interior

Though the argument for size sits with the interior trenches, so does the sheer amount of talent the Ducks and Hoosiers will bring to Rich Brooks Field on Saturday when Moore is under center.

Pro Football Focus capped out the month of September college football grading interior defensive linemen and Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (No. 1), Mario Landino (No. 2), and Hosea Wheeler (No. 11) all made the top twelve countdown with a minimum requirement of 62 snaps.

Granted, Oregon ranked No. 1 amongst pass blocking on offense and No. 11 for rush blocking offense by Pro Football Focus for West Coast teams.

The Ducks play the Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

feed

Published |Modified
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football