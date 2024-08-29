Injury Update: Healthy Penei Sewell Ready for Detroit Lions Super Bowl Run?
With the start of the 2024 NFL season just days away, Detroit Lions’ fans had a bit of a scare when offensive lineman, Penei Sewell, left practice with a left foot injury. Given his status as the leader of one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, an injury that kept him out for multiple weeks could be a devastating blow to the Lions’ season. Fortunately, the subsequent news was positive.
Per Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press, an MRI revealed no real damage, and the team is classifying the foot injury as a rolled ankle. Accordingly, Sewell is expected to be in the starting lineup when Detroit hosts the Los Angeles Rams on September 8.
To illustrate just what Sewell means to this team, consider that he has allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons with the Lions, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Sewell has also earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors and was named a 2023 first-team All-Pro.
As a result of his stellar play, the Lions and Sewell agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million contract extension that includes $85 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season after factoring in Sewell's fifth-year option, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The $28 million in new-money average over four years made Sewell one of the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
When healthy, the Lions’ offensive line was arguably the best unit in the NFL last season. At the top of the list, right tackle Sewell was one of the league’s best offensive linemen, grading out at 92.8, per PFF.
All of this is not lost on head coach Dan Campbell who has been tasked with rebuilding the Detroit Lions franchise. Per Campbell, the plan has always been to build a team around a player like Sewell.
“I can’t say enough great things about Sewell,” Campbell said. He’s our foundation. He’s one of those pillars that we talk about. He’s something else. He’s a man on a mission. I feel like we’re a team on a mission, but he is a man on a mission. You talk about being wired right, a guy that comes in every day, puts in the work, and he’s got so much ability but he’s got the right attitude, too, and I think that’s what makes him dangerous if you’re the opponent.”
Note that Sewell has started 50 regular-season games over three years and all three playoff games last season as the Lions advanced to the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1991 season.
Right tackle on a football team is not known as a glamorous position but players as talented as Sewell can only raise the focus on the work done in the trenches. He goes about his business, not looking for awards or recognition, but rather chasing championships. So, don’t be surprised if the Lions and Sewell make another run at a Super Bowl Trophy.
