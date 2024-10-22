Justin Herbert Injury Update: LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Reveals Good News
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Arizona Cardinals 17-15 on Monday Night Football. Despite the loss, Herbert completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 349 yards. After the game, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update on Herbert's ankle injury that forced the quarterback to miss time earlier this season.
“He’s an incredible player. He’s incomparable," said Harbaugh. "Where the ankle was, where it is now, you know, a lot better. He’d been playing on one good ankle. The other, first game back was 20 percent, maybe . . . an ankle and a half at best. He’s got two now.”
Herbert certainly looked healthy, but the Cardinals defense held the Chargers offense out of the end zone the entire game, forcing Los Angeles to settle for five field goals. Los Angeles was without wide receiver Quentin Johnston and tight end Hayden Hurst, both out with injuries.
After the game, Herbert spoke with the media about kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns on red zone opportunities.
“I thought we did a lot of good things, but we got to score points in the red zone. That’s the biggest takeaway from tonight’s game. . . . We got the right plays. We got the right guys out there. It just didn’t go our way tonight. We got to do a better job of executing those red zone plays," said Herbert.
In the first quarter of Monday night's game, Herbert found wide receiver Jalen Raegor for a 41-yard gain inside the five-yard line before Arizona cornerback Starling Thomas V punched the ball out of Raegor's arms. The ball went out of bounds through the end zone, resulting in a Cardinals' touchback and a lost opportunity for the Chargers' offense.
The former Oregon Duck was able to move the ball against the Cardinals, but the Chargers' offense came up short too many times.
“It’s a razor-thin margin in this league, and we’re a couple plays away from putting up a lot of points," said Herbert. "It didn’t go our way. We unfortunately didn’t execute those red zone plays. We were able to get down there, but at the end of the day it’s about those tiny details and keeping the ‘main thing’ the ‘main thing.’”
With the loss to Arizona, the Chargers are 3-3 on the season and are now third in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, led by fellow Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, are a half-game above Los Angeles with the Chargers' early bye week.
The Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
