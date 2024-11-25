Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Making Offensive Rookie of the Year Case
The race for the NFL's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is seemingly down to two quarterbacks: former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos' Bo Nix is closing the gap between himself and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Nix has the second-best betting odds to win the award while Daniels remains the favorite, according to a majority of the major sportsbooks. However, the former Oregon Duck has put together an impressive string of performances in his rookie season.
According to CBS Sports, only five quarterbacks have scored 20 or more total touchdowns with only two turnovers within a 10-game span: Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Bo Nix.
It is rarified air for the rookie out of Oregon, and he has only progressed in his development as the season continues. Additionally, Nix is the only quarterback to accomplish such a feat in the last four years since Mahomes.
Currently, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the only Oregon Duck to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year when he won the award after the 2020 season. Herbert set the rookie record for touchdown passes with 31. The former Oregon Duck finished his rookie season with 396 completions and 4,336 passing yards.
Through 12 games, Nix has thrown the most touchdown passes of all rookie quarterbacks with 16, good enough for a Denver Broncos franchise rookie record. The Denver quarterback also leads all rookies with 21 total touchdowns.
While individual statistics obviously impact the Offensive Rookie of the Year voters, so does team success. The Broncos currently hold the third and final wildcard spot in the AFC with a 7-5 record. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a tight grip on the division race in the AFC West, but the Broncos have a 1.5-game lead over the Miami Dolphins for the last playoff spot.
The Commanders find themselves in the same position in the NFC, holding the final playoff spot with a 7-5 record. However, While Nix and the Broncos are trending upwards, Washington has lost three consecutive games to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys.
With plenty of regular season remaining, both Nix and Daniels will have plenty of opportunities to continue making their case as the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
