Oregon Ducks Unveil Black and Silver Uniforms For Washington Huskies: PHOTOS
In a season full of uniform highlights, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks surprised fans yet again with another unique uniform combination for their final regular season game at Autzen Stadium against their Big Ten Conference rival the Washington Huskies. If the Ducks win this game, they advance to 12-0, the second time in program history to ever finish the regular season with a flawless record (the last and only time being in 2010).
Given this game being the last of the regular season, it is also presumed this combination is the last uniform lineup in "Generation O," a line of uniforms designed by Van Horne Designs and Nike inspired by the past generation of Oregon Football and it's imprint on uniform design across the athletic world.
So, what do you wear when you're about to make history? A black and silver ode to former Oregon Football history, of course.
Modeled by senior defensive back Dontae Manning and senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a black base color, with green and silver details. Grey is prominent on the pants with silver metallic details. The ]undergarments are black and no gloves were shown in the promotional pictures posted to @goducks on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
The helmets are Oregon's "Warp Speed" liquid silver base with wings on the sides. The facemask is also a silver metallic color sure to glimmer under the Autzen floodlights.
Duck fans are encouraged to wear green to match the detailing on the Ducks' uniforms for this rivalry match-up.
The uniforms, being black and modeled by both No. 8 players, appears to reference Gabriel's nickname "Eight Ball." The athlete is known for using the billiard ball emoji in his social media posts, along with his teammates using the same emoji when referencing Gabriel. Using black with the number eight only feeds into that concept.
Oregon fans will remember the “Fly Era” first debuted for the Ducks during their 32-31 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The "Warp Speed" first flashed on the field at the "Big House" when Oregon took down the Michigan Wolverines 38-17. Both uniforms have since become fan favorites, with the "Fly Era's" original men's jersey release selling out on the Duck Store website before the Ohio State game.
The “Fly Era” uniform was introduced during the preseason, along with the “Gang Green” and the “Mighty Oregon” combinations. Famous former Oregon wide receiver D’Anthony Thomas and current senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa showed off the uniform, with footage of a “black mamba” snake (inspired by Thomas’ nickname while playing) played between shots of the uniform.
"Warp Speed" was a surprise release during the season from the Ducks. The white version of the "Fly Era" design was leaked in a previous weekly recap video for the team and a former Duck Store post advertising the all-white jersey.
In an interview with Oregon Duck on Sports Illustrated and KOIN 6 Sports reporter Ally Osborne, the designers behind the “Generation O” uniform line, Todd Van Horne and Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Designs, dove into the creation of the “Fly Era.”
“This one was a fun one,” said Quinn Van Horne. “The Fly Era jersey. The players have been talking [about this]. And you know, all the ideas come back from the players and that’s really what ‘Generation O’ is meant to encapsulate. There’s been so many decades of player input on these jerseys and finding unique pieces.”
Van Horne went on to explain the “Fly Era’s” connection to the older generations of Oregon Football.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne said.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
Ducks fans can catch this Oregon uniform combination when Oregon takes on the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, November 30th at 4:30pm PST.
