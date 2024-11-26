Ducks Digest

Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Addresses Oregon Ducks 'Hostile' Autzen Stadium

Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media ahead of his team's matchup with the Oregon Ducks and the challenge of playing in Auzten Stadium. Fisch has yet to name a starting quarterback between Will Rogers and Demond Williams Jr.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch signals for a two-point conversion try against the USC Trojans following a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch signals for a two-point conversion try against the USC Trojans following a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media ahead of his team's matchup with the Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium, and he talked about the challenge of playing on the road, especially in Eugene.

"This is another opportunity to go into an incredible environment, very hostile environment, probably the most hostile of all the environments I would assume on a rivalry weekend. It's going to be loud, it's going to be energetic, it's going to be enthusiastic, they're fighting to become undefeated this season and get ready to play in the Big Ten Championship Game. They've got a lot that they're excited about in terms of how they're playing football right now," he said.

Fisch has decided on a starting quarterback in time for the showdown with the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. However, Washington coach Jedd Fisch declined to name either quarterback, Will Rogers or Demond Williams Jr., as the starter during his media availability session on Monday.

"We won't announce any starters regarding the quarterback position . . . as for the other positions I think we'll have our usual starters out there," he said.

Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) smiles after throwing a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fisch said he knows who will be taking first team snaps at practice, but won't be publicly announcing it.

"I have a good idea how we're going to do that," Fisch said. "Now it's important for us that the guy we believe will start the game gets a significant amount of reps in practice week, but as you know we're not afraid to play two quarterbacks as well."

The Ducks are going to be hosting Washington for the last game of the season, which is typically reserved for rivalry week.

Oregon fans cheer for the Ducks during the game against Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the Huskies rolling into the season finale with a 6-5 record, Fisch believes that a win over Oregon could be the spark they need in all off the field aspects.

"The key is for our team which I talked to our guys about is 'Let's spend six days focusing on trying to beat Oregon.' Let's just do that. And let's not worry about who's reaching out and who's trying to get what, what money looks like and what negotiations look like, and let's do everything we possibly can to beat Oregon,"

Oregon will look to finish the season out with a perfect 12-0 record, their showdown with Washington will be broadcasted on NBC with kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

