LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert To Play Through Ankle Injury vs. Chiefs
Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been plagued with injuries to start the 2024 NFL season, dealing with a left ankle sprain. Ahead of the Chargers matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo reported that Herbert is expected to start against the Chiefs.
According to the Chargers official injury report, Herbert is listed as Questionable after being a limited participant in practice throughout the week.
Kansas City has plenty of star power with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, but Herbert and the Chargers are looking to take the division from the Chiefs with first-year coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers' injury report also features both starting offensive tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, announcing that neither offensive lineman practiced during the week. For the Chiefs game, Slater has been ruled OUT with a strained pectoral, and Alt is listed as Doubtful with a knee injury.
Herbert will most likely be protected by backup tackles on his offensive line, a scary thought for Chargers fans if they're quarterback is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, Herbert exited the game in the third quarter after re-aggravating his ankle injury. The Chargers never officially ruled out their starting quarterback, but he never returned to the game.
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert, and the Chargers lost 20-10. Before exiting the game, the former Oregon Duck threw for 125 yards and one touchdown.
After sustaining the injury against the Steelers, Herbert told reporters that he and the Chargers athletic training staff are exploring all possible options.
Herbert said, “It’s not great. It is what it is. Doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain, and just keep things moving forward."
In the offseason, reports surfaced of Herbert dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, sidelining him during the team's training camp. However, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback returned to practice after missing multiple weeks and was cleared to play in week one.
Prior to this season, Herbert has not missed much game action because of injuries. In 2022, he played through fractured rib cartilage. In 2023, he sat out the Chargers' final four games with a fractured index finger on his throwing hand. Before shutting Herbert down in 2023, the Chargers were 5-8 and decided to protect the franchise quarterback.
The Chargers and the Chiefs will kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT, and the game will be televised on CBS. The Chargers are 2-1 on the season with an AFC West win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert and company will look to pick their second divisional win over Mahomes and the Chiefs.
