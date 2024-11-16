LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks' Jordan Burch, Tez Johnson OUT vs. Wisconsin Badgers
PREGAME
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are nearing the end of their regular season, and standing in the Ducks' way between an 11-0 record are the Wisconsin Badgers. The two Big Ten Conference powerhouses face off at Camp Randall Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Oregon enters this contest after a series of highs and lows at Autzen Stadium in their 38-19 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA touchdown record with 179 scores. His record-breaking touchdown was a three-yard pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. scoring the two point conversion.
On the other side of the ball, Kobe Savage had a career game with nine total tackles, one of the highest totals in a game for Oregon this year. Before exiting the game in the second half against Maryland, defensive end Jordan Burch recorded one sack, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry, two pass breakups, and one tackle for loss. He also showed off his athleticism on a 36-yard rush off a punt fake in the second half.
Injury Report
OREGON DUCKS
OUT
WISCONSIN BADGERS
QUESTIONABLE
The biggest struggles for the Ducks came from penalties, kick returns, and injuries. Against Maryland, Oregon had 12 penalties for 95 yards. With wide receiver and kick returner Tez Johnson out with an injury, Oregon's special teams was one of the weakest points in the Maryland win.
Senior running back Jordan James, Burch, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II are all impact starters dealing with injuries. Both Burch and Harper will not be available against Wisconsin.
"Poor performance for us, we got to go back and look at the film to eliminate that," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said during the post game press conference. "We didn’t play clean, so I don’t know if we were distracted, not focused … I feel like our guys had good energy and enthusiasm, but we put ourselves in some bad spots on defense. Giving them opportunities for first downs, hurt ourselves with some pre-snap penalties on offense so it’s definitely something for us to attack and clean up.”
Wisconsin enters this game with a 5-4 record overall. The Badgers' lost their last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes 42-10. Quarterback Braedyn Locke finished with 137 yards, two interceptions and a sack, so Oregon's strong passing defense will look to make quick work of deep balls. Wisconsin's defense doesn't do well against rushing quarterbacks, so Gabriel might need to use his feet to get that edge against the Badgers.
Follow along below for updates throughout the game. The newest updates are located at the top of this article.
