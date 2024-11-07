Unfair Officiating On Justin Herbert? Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Reacts
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert and his Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 5-3 start in the 2024 season, despite Herbert being banged up most of the year. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh came to his franchise quarterback’s defense.
Jim Harbaugh Calls out Referees in Defense of Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert has been battling with injuries all season. Herbert has had multiple ankle injuries but has still not missed a start. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh critiqued the way the officials have not been calling roughing the passer penalties against Herbert.
“Does it sound like I’m complaining? Maybe? I could be,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “I think he doesn’t get some of those calls when they should be called.”
In 2024, there has not been a single roughing the passer penalty called on a defender against Justin Herbert. This includes a play from two weeks ago where a Saints defender grabbed and twisted Herbert’s leg seconds after he threw the ball away. This instigated a skirmish between the two teams. The Chargers had a major problem with this and rightfully so. Herbert has been nursing ankle injuries all season long.
“It’s called most times, you know,” Harbaugh said. “Body weight on top of a quarterback.”
Even with the Chargers good first half of the 2024 season, Herbert has continued to get peppered. He has been sacked multiple times in six straight times. Harbaugh commented on seeing his quarterback take so many hits.
“I think about it probably more than I think about anything,” Harbaugh said. “His protection, his safety, there’s probably nothing I think about more than that.”
Herbert has always been known as being a quiet guy who isn’t known for talking much to referees. Harbaugh is filling the void for him.
Chargers Need a Healthy Herbert
Herbert has been looked at as one of the best quarterbacks since being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately for Herbert and the Chargers, this has not translated into many wins. The Chargers have only made the playoffs one time in Herbert's tenure. That resulted in a 27-point lead blown in a wild-card round loss in the 2022-23 season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The stats for Herbert this season look subpar to what they have been in the past. However, under first year coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers looks poised to make a playoff run.
They have an identity of toughness and running the football. Herbert has limited turnovers and only has thrown one interception through eight games. Additionally, he still has the ability to take over a game with his arm when needed.
Jim Harbaugh has changed the culture in the organization. With him and Herbert, Chargers fans have good reason to feel about the future.
