Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Troy Dye To Two-Year, $5.5 Million Deal Despite Other Interest

It's NFL Free Agency and the Los Angeles Chargers signed linebacker Troy Dye to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, despite other NFL teams being interested. The former Oregon Duck will continue to play with former Oregon quarterback, Justin Herbert and coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks former players (from left) Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pose after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's NFL free agency and one former Oregon Duck will be staying with the Los Angeles Chargers. Linebacker Troy Dye signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Chargers on Wednesday. Dye has the opportunity to make upwards of $8.5 million over the duration of his new contract. There was other NFL teams interested in signing Dye but the Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh got their guy.

For the Chargers, re-signing Dye became an apparent next step after the departure of linebacker and special teams linchpin Nick Niemann, who signed with the Houston Texans for a two-year deal on Tuesday. Dye is expected to fill Niemann's shoes, with a higher paycheck than the former Charger to boot.

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Originally brought in to help with special teams, Dye was moved to the defensive side of the ball due to a shortage of linebackers available for the team. Ending the 2024 season, Dye recorded a career best 57 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks. Dye also clocked in 368 snaps on special teams, leading the team in that aspect.

He played in all 17 games for the Chargers' regular season and started in five of those contests.

Joining the Chargers in 2024, Dye previously played his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. While with the Vikings, Dye worked with current Chargers' Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, who pre-dated Dye's arrival to the program by two years.

Dye was selected at pick No. 132, round four by the Vikings during the 2020 NFL Draft. That same year, his current teammate and former Oregon peer Justin Herbert was selected No. 6 overall by their current team.

May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye at press conference during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Me and coach Ficken have a really close relationship," Dye said when he joined the Chargers in March of 2024. "He helped my game out a lot when he was in Minnesota with me. I always kept in touch since he left and it was always kind of a thing where I was like if the opportunity [to work with him again] was there I'd definitely look into it and the opportunity was there. He was pressing kind of hard and you always want to go somewhere you're wanted and appreciated and I kind of felt that from here."

Dye played with Herbert on the Oregon Ducks from 2016 - 2019, the duration of both their college eligibilities. During that time, Dye was a four year starter. He's the only play in program history to lead the team in tackles for four consecutive seasons and finished third in program history for career tackles at 397.

As a senior in 2019, Dye made the AP PAC-12 All-Conference first team, the Pro Football Focus All-PAC-12 first team, and the Coaches PAC-12 All-Conference second team.

"He's definitely bigger," Dye said about reuniting with Herbert on the Chargers, "I think he's the same. He's always been this even-keeled dude. Big time leader. Not super vocal like 'rah rah rah' but when he needs to say something he says it."

