Oregon Ducks’ Derrick Harmon Graded Best Defensive Tackle in the Big Ten Conference
EUGENE- Derrick Harmon is already making a big impact this football season, and the Ducks have only played one game. After Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is the highest-graded defensive tackle in the Big Ten conference according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
In Oregon's 24-14 win over the Idaho Vandals last Saturday, Harmon had five tackles, including one solo tackle and four assists, one forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks.
Harmon joined the Ducks in May after spending three seasons as a Michigan State Spartans. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Harmon recorded a career-high 40 tackles, the most among Michigan State defensive linemen. He also had a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while playing 475 snaps, the most of all Spartan interior defensive linemen.
"He's been a good veteran presence for that group," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning of Harmon.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman played an instrumental role in leading the Ducks to their first win of the season against the Vandals, but this week, Harmon has a more daunting responsibility: stopping Boise State's explosive offense.
"It wasn't the best of football we played. But we came here attacking this week and still attacking this week. We're gonna put on a show next week," said Harmon of Saturday's game against Boise State.
Boise State's offense is led by one of the top running backs in the nation, Heisman prospect Ashton Jeanty.
"I think this is the best running back I've seen since I've been here," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Monday. "He's certainly an NFL guy."
Jeanty is off to a successful start in the 2024 college football season, dominating the run game in Boise State's season opener against Georgia Southern. Jeanty ran for 267 yards on 20 carries—a single-game school record.
Last season as a sophomore, Jeanty had seven games where he ran for at least 150 offensive yards and only three games where he did not score.
"It's a mission to stop him from doing that against us," said Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. "Once we stop him from running that ball, we can win the game."
Harmon and the Ducks will take the field Saturday at 7 p.m. PT against the Boise State Broncos. Will Harmon and the Ducks' defense be able to recover from last week's woes and stop Boise State's powerful offense, or will the Broncos pull off an upset against the No. 7 Ducks? The game will be streamed live on Peacock.
