Oregon Ducks’ Derrick Harmon Graded Best Defensive Tackle in the Big Ten Conference

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is making a significant impact in his first season with the Ducks. After just one game, Harmon has earned the highest grade among Big Ten defensive tackles with a 90.8.

Olivia Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) tackles Idaho Vandals running back Elisha Cummings (20) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) tackles Idaho Vandals running back Elisha Cummings (20) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
EUGENE- Derrick Harmon is already making a big impact this football season, and the Ducks have only played one game. After Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is the highest-graded defensive tackle in the Big Ten conference according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). 

In Oregon's 24-14 win over the Idaho Vandals last Saturday, Harmon had five tackles, including one solo tackle and four assists, one forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks. 

Harmon joined the Ducks in May after spending three seasons as a Michigan State Spartans. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Harmon recorded a career-high 40 tackles, the most among Michigan State defensive linemen. He also had a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while playing 475 snaps, the most of all Spartan interior defensive linemen

ichigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler
Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He's been a good veteran presence for that group," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning of Harmon. 

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman played an instrumental role in leading the Ducks to their first win of the season against the Vandals, but this week, Harmon has a more daunting responsibility: stopping Boise State's explosive offense

"It wasn't the best of football we played. But we came here attacking this week and still attacking this week. We're gonna put on a show next week," said Harmon of Saturday's game against Boise State. 

Boise State's offense is led by one of the top running backs in the nation, Heisman prospect Ashton Jeanty. 

oise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) slips a tackle by UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) slips a tackle by UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first quarter of the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"I think this is the best running back I've seen since I've been here," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Monday. "He's certainly an NFL guy." 

Jeanty is off to a successful start in the 2024 college football season, dominating the run game in Boise State's season opener against Georgia Southern. Jeanty ran for 267 yards on 20 carries—a single-game school record. 

Last season as a sophomore, Jeanty had seven games where he ran for at least 150 offensive yards and only three games where he did not score. 

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) and linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) tackle Idaho Vandals running back Elish
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) and linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) tackle Idaho Vandals running back Elisha Cummings (20) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"It's a mission to stop him from doing that against us," said Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. "Once we stop him from running that ball, we can win the game." 

Harmon and the Ducks will take the field Saturday at 7 p.m. PT against the Boise State Broncos. Will Harmon and the Ducks' defense be able to recover from last week's woes and stop Boise State's powerful offense, or will the Broncos pull off an upset against the No. 7 Ducks? The game will be streamed live on Peacock. 

Olivia Cleary

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

