Oregon Ducks in College Football Playoff Rankings Projections, Predictions
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks remain the No. 1 team in the nation following a 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins. The Ducks are now 10-0 for the first time since 2012 and have maintained great positioning for College Football Playoff rankings.
Some programs, on the other hand, had their national championship dreams threatened in Week 11 of the college football season. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are one of these teams, having been upset by the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia's 28-10 loss to Ole Miss marks just the second time under coach Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs have lost two SEC regular-season games in a non-COVID season.
In the past, two regular-season losses would be a dealbreaker for the CFP selection committee, and while Georgia's ranking will undoubtedly take a massive hit, they still have a chance to chase their national championship aspirations. However, the Bulldogs face a challenge in Week 12 as they take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 16 — a must-win game for Georgia.
This season, the CFP expanded to 12 teams from four for the first time in history, providing programs a little more leeway than in previous seasons. This expansion allows teams like Georgia, who have two losses, to still have a path to the postseason. The expansion also benefits the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, who were upset Saturday by an unranked Georgia Tech team.
Miami still has a chance to make the CFP, as they can advance to the ACC Championship. Both Georgia and Miami fell out of the top-10 in the AP Top-25 Poll. They could face a similar drop on Tuesday when the CFP rankings are released.
The Indiana Hoosiers are also fighting for a spot in the CFP, but unlike Georgia and Miami, the Hoosiers have yet to lose a game and boast a 10-0 record after beating Michigan 20-15. The Ducks and Hoosiers are the only two undefeated teams in the Big Ten conference, but due to strength of schedule and the margin of victory, Indiana still sits behind Ohio State in the AP and CFP rankings as they look to make a run at a national championship and the Big Ten championship.
The Hoosiers have a bye week before facing one of their greatest tests yet as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in what could be a top-five matchup.
The No. 9 BYU Cougars narrowly escaped the Utah Utes in a game that came down to the wire. No. 11 Alabama dominated the No. 15 LSU Tigers, winning 42-13 in Baton Rouge, and No. 5 Texas also blew out the Florida Gators over the weekend at DKR.
The first CFP rankings were released on Nov. 5, and will be released every Tuesday through Dec. 3, with the final rankings announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Here is an early prediction based on the results of Week 11 of the college football season:
Top 4 Seeds – Conference Champions:
- No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten Champion)
- No. 2 Texas Longhorns (SEC Champion)
- No. 3 BYU (Big 12 Champion)
- No. 4 SMU (ACC Champion)
Non-Championship Qualifiers:
- No. 5 Ohio State
- No. 6 Indiana
- No. 7 Penn State
- No. 8 Notre Dame
- No. 9 Tennessee
- No. 10 Alabama
- No. 11 Miami
- No. 12 Boise State
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will likely hold the top two spots in the CFP rankings on Tuesday. If they face off again in the Big Ten Championship, the game winner is in a good position to secure the No. 1 seed.
The playoff rankings feature eight of the top 12 teams from the Big Ten and SEC conferences, making it difficult for the ACC and Big 12 to secure multiple bids.
The Big 12 faces a more challenging path, with BYU as its highest-ranked team at No. 9. The Cougars would need a perfect season or a conference title to stay in playoff contention. For multiple Big 12 teams to make the playoffs, several top 12 teams need to lose, and BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Colorado must win out.
The ACC has a better chance of placing two teams in the playoff, as the SMU Mustangs, currently ranked No. 14, have climbed the rankings with an 8-1 record. SMU is in a favorable position compared to other ACC teams outside Miami, but they will need both continued wins and favorable outcomes across other conference games to feel secure in the playoff field.
