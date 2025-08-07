Rookie Terrance Ferguson Catching Attention Of Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams knew they selected their tight end of the future when they took Terrance Ferguson with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for the former Oregon Ducks' standout to catch the attention of media members and coaches alike as the No. 46 overall pick in the second round has began making waves on the field prior to his rookie campaign.
Ferguson Catching Attention Of Rams Coach Sean McVay
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports said that Ferguson is one of the rookies that he is most excited to watch for the upcoming season.
Ferguson was the fourth tight end taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, but arguably had the best landing spot of any tight end in the draft. Playing for a coach like Sean McVay, who likes to get the tight end position involved in his offensive scheme, was the best thing to happen for Ferguson.
"There may not be a stronger draft endorsement than being pursued by McVay...In 2024, the franchise targeted tight end Brock Bowers...but ultimately fell short in its efforts. Terrance Ferguson is not the same caliber of prospect as Bowers, but Los Angeles circled him on its Day 2 priority list. The team's excitement about Ferguson is infectious," Edwards said.
Earlier in the offseason, McVay singled out Ferguson as a rookie that was standing out during OTA's
“Terrance has been good, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight ends coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far, so good," McVay said.
The Rams' starting tight end, Tyler Higbee, is on the last year of his contract. That paves the way for Ferguson to take over as the starter after this season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Good And Bad' From Defense
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Looking To Add Elite Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Facing Highly-Ranked FCS Team in Week One: Upset Alert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones Estimated NIL Earnings Revealed
Oregon Rookies To Watch In 2025
Fellow Oregon alum, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, will be one of the most exciting rookies to watch in the upcoming season.
Harmon, the No. 21 pick in the first round, is projected to start along the defensive line for the Steelers according to a depth chart on ESPN and should form one of the scariest defensive fronts in the AFC with edge rusher TJ Watt and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, another Oregon product, is apart of the most watched quarterback battle in the country. He is duking it out with Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco for the starting quarterback honors. If he wins the starting job, every Browns game instantly becomes must watch TV for Oregon fans.