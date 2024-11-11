Texas Longhorns Transfer Johntay Cook Hints At Oregon Ducks? Social Media Photo
The Texas Longhorns program and wide receiver Johntay Cook II have mutually parted ways, and the Oregon Ducks are a potential transfer destination for the elite athlete. Over the weekend, Cook II caught Ducks fans' attention by changing his profile picture on social media to himself in an Oregon uniform.
In less than a day, Cook II changed it away from the Ducks photo to a picture of a water bottle, seemingly unrelated to college decision. While it could be irrelevant, the receiver's social media activity might reveal which schools he is considering.
According to a Rivals report after Cook II left the Texas program, Oregon, Georgia and Ole Miss have already reached out to him.
Cook II was a five-star wide receiver recruit in the class of 2023. He considered the Ducks in his recruitment, taking a visit to Eugene to meet with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the rest of the staff. However, Lanning and the Ducks were on the outside looking in of Cook II's final five, and the Longhorns eventually landed the five-star.
As a transfer, 247Sports already has Cook II rated as the No. 1 available wide receiver and the No. 2 player overall in the portal. Alabama Crimson Tide junior defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis is the only player above Cook II. Oatis decided to end his season on Oct. 7 after dealing with injuries to start the year.
Cook II was immediately connected to the Ducks after it was revealed that he would be leaving the Longhorns. In addition to his history as a recruit, Cook II is also close with current Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart. The two elite athletes are friends from their high school days in Texas, and Stewart has become a Duck after spending two seasons at Texas A&M.
Can the Ducks land another elite pass catcher from the Lone Star State out of the transfer portal?
While Texas announced Cook II's departure from the program, the wide receiver cannot officially enter the transfer portal until it opens on Dec. 9. The portal will close again on Dec. 28 before opening back up for a window in the spring.
Lanning and his staff have a history of success when it comes to recruiting the transfer portal, most recently landing key pieces to the roster like Stewart, quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Ja'Maree Caldwell, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
