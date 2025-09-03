Oregon Duck Fans Will Love What Dakorien Moore’s Teammate Said About His Viral Block
One of the most viral moments from the Oregon Ducks' 59-13 beatdown of the Montana State Bobcats was true freshman Dakorien Moore "pancake" blocking a Bobcat defender as senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. ran in a third quarter Oregon touchdown.
For redshirt senior offensive tackle Alex Harkey, Moore's block is as much of a reminder as it is an impressive feat for the freshman.
"It sets a standard for us because if they can do it, definitely we need to be doing it because that's our only job, you know? They're part-timers. We're full-timers," Harkey said.
The "Full-Timer" Navigates His Oregon Ducks Debut
It was all business for Harkey during his media availability on Tuesday, as the Texas State transfer immediately went into critiquing his work from the Montana State game.
Though coach Dan Lanning said on Monday Harkey's work came with a "nastiness" and he was "really, really pleased" with him, Harkey shares he felt like he left some opportunities still on the plate.
"Definitely felt good to hear from Dan Lanning, of course," Harkey said. "Looking back at the film, there's a lot of plays I feel like I kind of took the cheap route to bully someone. So like, going forward this weekend that's coming up I feel like it's something I've got to work on. Like, clean finishes where I'm not just throwing someone, I'm actually like driving them to the ground."
Rotation is the Key to Covering Injuries on the Line
Harkey also spoke to the injuries sustained on the line during the Ducks' season opener.
Redshirt senior USC transfer offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who was expected to make a serious impact for the Ducks' interior trenches, left the Montana State game during the first quarter with a lower leg injury. Pregnon was up and moving around the offensive line bench during the second half, signaling that the injury is potentially minor.
Pregnon's replacement, sophomore reserve offensive guard Kawika Rogers, also left the field during the Montana State game due to an unspecified injury.
"In spring ball and camp I'd say there was - we never had a set group of guys until the end of camp. So like, we've always interchanged everyone, switched everyone up, left to right. So I feel like there wasn't really like, we skipped a beat. We all have chemistry with everyone so it was pretty natural for us," Harkey said.
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance
MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning
The Process of Solidifying the Trenches
According to Harkey's press conference, it sounds like the theme for his approach is accepting constant change.
From transferring out of a power five program like Colorado to Texas State, then joining a brand new line with few consistent Duck veterans his senior year means consistent discovery in pursuit of pocket protection.
"It's definitely not easy at all. I feel like you go through trials and errors with each person. You've got to figure out each person, who they are, and how they work because the same formula doesn't work for each person," Harkey said.
Next Up: Autzen Stadium Welcomes the Cowboys
Looking forward, the tackle didn't give too much away for his preparation to play Oklahoma State on Saturday, so Harkey keeps things short and sweet.
"They're big guys, you know. I believe No. 95 is 340 pounds. We're just going to have to get low and then work on our combos to take them to the linebacker. That's really what it is," Harkey said.