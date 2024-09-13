Oregon Ducks Big Favorites vs. Oregon State: Injury Report, Odds, Prediction, TV
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks travel north to face in-state rival Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. This matchup is upset alert, as the Ducks have struggled to dominate unranked teams in their first two weeks of the 2024 college football season.
The game will be broadcast on FOX. This is good news for anyone who has Comcast/Xfinity as the Big Ten Network blackouts are still happening due to a broadcast rights dispute.
The Ducks (2-0) are looking for their first win in Corvallis since 2018. It won't be easy to get past the Beavers and Oregon coach Dan Lanning is impressed by undefeated OSU.
“They've had some success these first couple weeks, done a really good job around the ball. I think they’re a really well coached team,” coach Lanning said. “You know, [Gevani McCoy] playing quarterback has done an unbelievable job... So super athletic. The run game is really good. Defensively, like they've always been since I've been here, really sound and create some tough looks. So it's going to be a fun challenge for us.”
Oregon State's leading rushers Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson have combined for nearly 500 rushing yards in thies first two games.
Last week, the Ducks allowed 6.7 yards per carry against the Boise State Broncos and phenom running back Ashton Jeanty.
Oregon will also look to improve across the offensive line. Through two games, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been sacked more times (7) than Bo Nix was all of last season (5) with the Ducks.
POLLS: Oregon enters Week 3 at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll. The Ducks have fallen since behinning the preseason ranked at No. 3.
INJURY UPDATE: Coach Lanning is "confident" that Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (knee) can return to play vs. Oregon State. Bedford has been practicing all week although his status remains questionable.
FUN FACT: The Ducks have the most receptions (19) by tight ends in the nation entering Week 3, led by 10 from senior Terrance Ferguson.
PREDICTION: Oregon wins by a touchdown, 31-24, in a heated environment to escape Corvallis undefeated. The Ducks secondary limits Oregon State quarterback McCoy and Gabriel cuts loose with deep balls to receiver Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. Look for Ferguson to have a big game.
RECORDS: Oregon Ducks (2-0) at Oregon State (2-0)
ODDS: Oregon is a 16.5-point favorite vs. the Beavers
GAME TIME: Saturday September 14th, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. PT
LOCATION: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, OR
TV: FOX
RADIO: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
THE FINAL WORD: Oregon State coach Trent Bray on Oregon:
“They just got a tremendous amount of athletes, obviously, very talented quarterback. There’s athletes everywhere on the field, up front, tight end. So they’re just extremely talented. And so that’s what you got to be able to make sure that you’re sound, you’re in the right spots."
