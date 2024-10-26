Oregon Ducks Center Iapani Laloulu Leading Offensive Line In Impressive Stats
After the Oregon Ducks' first two games against Idaho and Boise State, a lot of concern started bubbling over about the state of the offensive line. The Ducks had given up seven sacks in two games after only giving up five sacks the whole season during the previous year.
However, after a rotation change that began during the Oregon State game and felt solidified by the trip to UCLA the following week, it seems like Oregon’s offensive line has found their groove, and quite successfully.
One of the biggest strong points for Oregon’s trench turnaround is center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu. A sophomore out of Hawaii, Laloulu was the backup for Rimington Trophy Winner and now Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson. After making his first career start in 2023 for the Ducks during the VRBO Fiesta Bowl against Liberty, Laloulu has a firm hold on the starting center position going forward, once held by junior Charlie Pickard.
Recently, Laloulu received a shoutout as a Rimington Trophy Award Watchlist candidate. According to Pro Football Focus, Laloulu has not allowed a sack in 270 pass blocking snaps and has not allowed beyond two quarterback pressures in a single game so far in the season with a pass blocking grade of 69.0. Pro Football Focus uses an algorithm to check each athlete’s direct contributions to the game per snap.
Laloulu’s impact can also be seen in the run game. Thanks to the interior offensive line shift, there’s a lot more movement in the ground game compared to the abysmal 2.9 yards per rush put up against Idaho to start the season. According to PFF, Duck running back Jordan James is second to Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy favorite Ashton Jeanty for "Run Only Grades" through week eight with a 90.4 (Jeanty’s is a 98.5). That not only shows impressive skills through James, but how much the offensive line with Laloulu at the helm has improved since the start of the season.
It’s also noticeable that quarterback Dillon Gabriel looks more comfortable in the pocket with seemingly more time to execute with Laloulu leading the charge. Gabriel seemingly has more time to plan out deep balls, something he didn’t often rely on at the start of the season due to a quickly collapsing interior in the pocket. Against Michigan State and Ohio State, the Oregon offensive line did not allow a single sack (however, against Purdue, 3 sacks were allowed).
In week eight, Laloulu did not break into the leaderboard for the highest graded centers of the week on the PFF algorithm, something he achieved during week five. The Big Ten Conference did not have any centers break into week eight’s top ten highest performers. The number one title in the nation for highest graded center currently lies with Colorado State Rams’ Jacob Gardner (83.9).
Looking back on the start of the season and the woes Oregon fans had about the offensive line performance, and even offensive line coach A’lique Terry wearing a t-shirt with “2.9 YPC Idaho” to Boise State week practices, it’s comforting to know that the Ducks have found their trench men to playing “winning football.”
You can catch Laloulu starting for Oregon on Saturday, October 26th versus the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:30pm.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dallas Wilson Shines, Dakorien Moore Falters: Recruits Update
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Big Ten Title Game Tiebreaker Scenarios: Undefeated Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Front-Runners For 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis? Georgia Decommit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Challenges Big Ten Officiating On Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks