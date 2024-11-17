Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin
The Oregon Ducks beat the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13, and the win clinches a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the Ducks. The Big Ten Conference did not make the news official until Tuesday, after running all potential tie-breaker scenarios.
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about the opportunity to compete for a conference championship in the Big Ten.
"We needed every second, we needed every moment. We needed the next play. Our guys fought for it, this is a tough battle. Credit to Wisconsin, played a hell of a game. But we had just enough at the end, right, to make the difference," said Dan Lanning in the postgame interview on the NBC broadcast.
The game was certainly exciting as the Badgers came close to pulling off the upset and spoiling Oregon's undefeated year. Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei secured the victory with an interception in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
"The defense put the team on their back tonight," said Lanning. "They did just enough to give us that opportunity."
The win clinches a berth in the conference title game, and the Ducks improve to 11-0 for the second time in school history.
The Big Ten Championship game is in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, on Saturday, Dec. 7. As it currently stands, the Ducks are most likely to face either the Indiana Hoosiers or the Ohio State Buckeyes in the conference championship game.
Indiana travels to Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a game that will most likely decide Oregon's opponent in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers are 10-0 in coach Curt Cignetti's first year at Indiana, but his team has been criticized for their poor strength of schedule.
The Buckeyes have won every game besides their matchup in Eugene with the Ducks, and a win over Indiana most likely sets them up for a rematch with Oregon on a neutral site.
While Oregon has guaranteed a spot in the conference championship game, the Ducks have one game remaining in the regular season. After a bye week, the Washington Huskies will travel to Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Jordan James, Tez Johnson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's Man Crush on Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Will Five-Star Na’eem Offord Flip From Ohio State To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Ducks on Upset Alert?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Season Ticket Prices To Increase Next Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks Reveal New Uniform Combination for Wisconsin Badgers Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game