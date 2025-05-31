Ducks Digest

LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Valley In Eugene Regional

The Oregon Ducks will get their NCAA tournament underway on Friday night against the Utah Valley Wolverines. The game will be played at PK Park in Eugene. The four teams at the Eugene Regional are the Oregon Ducks, Arizona Wildcats. Cal Poly Mustangs, and Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Oregon dugout looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene.
The Oregon dugout looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene.
The Oregon Ducks baseball team will get their 2025 NCAA tournament underway on Friday night against the Utah Valley Wolverines. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on ESPN+. It will be a huge crowd on hand at PK Park, with bleachers in the outfield even being installed for the big slate of games. 

Oregon got the No. 12 overall seed to earn the right to host the Eugene Regional

The Eugene Regional is made up of four teams seeded 1-4 in a double-elimination tournament; the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks, No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats, No. 3 seed Cal Poly Mustangs, and No. 4 seed Utah Valley Wolverines. 

Below Are Live Score Updates:

Oregon Ducks In NCAA Tournament For Fifth Straight Year

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski celebrates with his team after defeating Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2
Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski celebrates with his team after defeating Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The Oregon Ducks qualified for their fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance this season. Oregon finished with a record of 42-14 overall and 22-8 in Big Ten conference play. Despite it being their first season as a member of the Big Ten, the Ducks won the Big Ten regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Oregon had an early exit there, losing to the eventual Big Ten tournament champion Nebraska Cornhuskers in pool play. 

The previous two seasons, Oregon has made it past the opening regional. They have been knocking on the door of the College World Series both of these years but fell in the Super Regionals (lost to Oral Roberts in 2023 and Texas A&M in 2024). 

Sixth year Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski will look to snap the long World Series drought drought for the Ducks. Oregon has one College World Series appearance and it was all the way back in 1954. 

Five Ducks Named To All-Big Ten First Team

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon pitcher Grayson Grinsell (2) throws a pitch during the first inning against Tex
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon pitcher Grayson Grinsell (2) throws a pitch during the first inning against Texas A&M at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park

The Oregon Ducks had more players named to All-Big Ten first team than any other team in thew Big Ten with five. The five players were pitcher Grayson Grinsell, pitcher Seth Mattox, first baseman Jacob Walsh, outfielder Mason Neville, and second baseman Ryan Cooney. 

At the plate, Jacob Walsh led the team in average at .336 and runs batted in with 59. Walsh also hit the second most home runs on the team with 19.

Oregon’s leading home run hitter was Mason Neville. Neville hit a team high 26 long balls with 57 runs batted in. Neville also hit for an average of .293. 

A tick behind Walsh for the highest batting average on the team was Ryan Cooney. Cooney hit .335 and also lead the Ducks in stolen bases with 15. 

On the mound, Grayson Grinsell was the Ducks ace. He tossed a team high 92.2 innings, with 99 strikeouts, and had an earned run average of just 2.62. Seth Mattox had a team high eight saves and struck out 16 batters in 18 innings pitched with an earned run average of 2.45.  

